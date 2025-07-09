This Keurig coffee maker has 45,000 5-star reviews — and it's half off for Prime Day
Save $71 on the Keurig K-Slim Slim this Prime Day
Looking for a cheap and compact coffee maker this Prime Day? Well, this 48% discount on the Keurig K-Slim could be one of the top Prime Day deals you see.
The K-Slim is backed by a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with 45.000 reviews praising its ease of use and narrow design, which will slot neatly onto just about any countertop.
We've also tested the K-Slim when we put together our guide to the best Keurig coffee makers, and we loved how fast it brews a cup of coffee — under two minutes, when we timed it.
The Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is the best value pick in our buying guide, and now it's nearly half off for Prime Day, down by 47%. It's got an energy-efficient auto-off feature that automatically shuts the machine off after five minutes of non-use, and it's also got a 46-oz reservoir, which can brew four cups between refills.
Why we recommend it
When we tested the Keurig K-Slim, we loved how hot and flavorful it brews. It features Keurig's MultiStream tech, which punctures the K-Cup at multiple points to infuse your coffee grounds evenly. This delivers a more balanced and rich flavor, which is ultimately all that matters when taste-testing a coffee maker.
The machine can brew three different sizes: 8, 10, or 12 oz. cups. It also features an auto shut-off function after five minutes of inactivity, making it a safe and energy-efficient option.
Millie is the Managing Editor of Homes at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners.
With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie hasn't tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice. Millie is also an SCA-Certified barista.
When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.
