This Keurig coffee maker has 45,000 5-star reviews — and it's half off for Prime Day

Looking for a cheap and compact coffee maker this Prime Day? Well, this 48% discount on the Keurig K-Slim could be one of the top Prime Day deals you see.

The K-Slim is backed by a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with 45.000 reviews praising its ease of use and narrow design, which will slot neatly onto just about any countertop.

We've also tested the K-Slim when we put together our guide to the best Keurig coffee makers, and we loved how fast it brews a cup of coffee — under two minutes, when we timed it.

Why we recommend it

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When we tested the Keurig K-Slim, we loved how hot and flavorful it brews. It features Keurig's MultiStream tech, which punctures the K-Cup at multiple points to infuse your coffee grounds evenly. This delivers a more balanced and rich flavor, which is ultimately all that matters when taste-testing a coffee maker.

The machine can brew three different sizes: 8, 10, or 12 oz. cups. It also features an auto shut-off function after five minutes of inactivity, making it a safe and energy-efficient option.

