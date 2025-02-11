Our favorite coffee maker now comes in a chic new colorway

If a new coffee maker is on the cards for you, now is the time to strike. The Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker, our top pick of the best coffee makers, has just launched a new Matte White model — and it's gloriously chic.

Aside from being the best drip coffee maker we've tested, we've raved about its attractive design, quality, and coffee brewing simplicity in our full review. Now there's another color to choose from, we're spoilt for choice. And it can match with other Fellow products already available in the eye-catching colorway, like the Stagg EKG Electric Kettle and the Gen 2 Ode, which also holds a special place in our best coffee grinders guide.

Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker: $365 at fellowproducts.com At just the press of a button, you can experience pour-over quality coffee with the Fellow Aiden. When we got hands-on, we found it hard to fault, praising it for: "offering next-level temperature precision and endless customization options." Now even more so with the launch of the Matte White color, joining Black, for just $365.

About Aiden

Fellow's coffee products have seriously impressed in the coffee-loving market. They're sleek, user-friendly, and range anywhere from travel mugs to coffee grinders, and of course, the Aiden Precision Coffee Maker. The tagline: "Brew pour-over quality coffee with the press of a button," and that's exactly what it does.

In our full review, we said it makes amazing coffee, offers bespoke brewing guidance, and has immense temperature stability. Adding: "There's truly nothing like it on the market, and for that alone I think Fellow's done an amazing job in creating a drip coffee maker for people who really like coffee."

Fitting in sleekly with the other Fellow gadgets, the fact it's now Matte White means there's even more customization available in the kitchen. And, the Aiden + Grinder money-saving bundle at $476 is now available in this colorway option, as opposed to just Black. So, you can get excellent drip coffee at a discounted price.

Flat white, please

We've tested the Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker, but only in black! (Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

There's a trend emerging in 2025 and it seems that white coffee makers are incredibly in right now. Fellow is just one brand paving the way, following in the footsteps of KitchenAid's recently-launched Porcelain White espresso machine and Breville's coffee machine range. But why are white appliances trending right now?

Well, white is a perfectly neutral color to match with most styles and most areas of your home. Slipping in seamlessly to any space, it'll bring brightness to what you might otherwise deem a dreary-looking countertop.

Of course, shoppers care about what a coffee machine looks like, not just how well it performs. Though we're relieved to hear a 4.5-star coffee maker is adopting the trend because you're guaranteed great coffee while remaining suitably trendy.

If you're intrigued by the trend and see its appeal, the Fellow Aiden is a stellar choice. And now that it's in Matte White, you can pick between two colors for the same price of $365 at Fellow.