The best Keurig we’ve reviewed brews hot and iced coffee — and it’s on sale for Prime Day
Cool down this summer with the Keurig that does it all
If you want a coffee maker that can do both hot and iced drinks and maybe help you skip the daily Starbucks run, this one’s worth a look.
The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced is currently $139 at Amazon, down from $219 — and in our testing, it stood out as the best overall Keurig thanks to its versatility, smart features, and solid performance across both brew modes.
This is the best overall Keurig coffee maker we’ve tested. It features a full-size drip brewer on one side and a classic K-Cup pod system on the other — perfect for busy mornings or quick single cups between classes. Additionally, it brews both hot and iced coffee.
The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced makes a strong case for being the only coffee maker you need. Whether you're brewing a quick single cup or a full carafe for guests, it handles both with ease — and yes, it can do iced drinks, too.
With temperatures climbing, there’s no better time to bring your cold brew habit in-house. The dedicated brew over ice setting means you can whip up a refreshing cup without leaving the house or paying coffee shop prices. It’s the kind of upgrade that starts paying for itself fast.
This second-gen model adds a few welcome features, too, including extra-hot and strong brew settings, a bigger water reservoir, and the brand’s MultiStream tech, which promises better flavor and aroma. It's easy to use, takes up less space than you’d think, and delivers consistent results across both brewing modes.
At $139 for Prime Day (down from $219), this is a great deal to kick off Prime Day — and a rare chance to score Keurig’s most versatile machine for less. If you're ready to streamline your coffee setup, this is a smart pick.
