De'Longhi's colorful new coffee maker is so compact you could put it in your carry-on

De'Longhi makes brilliant espresso machines. In fact, the De'Longhi La Specialist Opera holds top spot amongst the best espresso machines we've ever tested.

So, when De'Longhi released its newest innovation, the Dedica Duo, a dual brew espresso machine in the brand's iconic ultra-slim design, I was thrilled to see a new addition to their line-up suited to smaller spaces.

And I was even more pleasantly surprised to see that De'Longhi has embraced a huge trend right now – adding a splash of color.

The Dedica Duo is available in not one, not two, not even three, but four colors. All of which are spectacularly summery.

Available in Stainless Steel, Vanilla, Pistachio and Rose in both the US and UK for $299.95/£279.99 at DeLonghi.com.

De'Longhi Dedica Duo: $299.95 at DeLonghi The De'Longhi Dedica Duo is a dual brew espresso machine that sizes up at just 5.9" wide, which means if you're living in a smaller apartment, dorm or you're just short on space, it's a perfect fit. There are three preset recipes, a professional pump, digital touch display, and a commercial-style steam wand. All packed into a perfectly slimline design.

About Dedica Duo

Cold brew or hot espresso at the press of a button (Image credit: De'Longhi)

De'Longhi is well-versed in making great coffee. The De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo and De'Longhi La Specialista Touch are some of the most recent models our expert team has tested – and we've been incredibly impressed.

So, what does its newest addition to the De'Longhi range, the Dedica Duo, have to offer? Well, for starters, it's a model perfect for smaller spaces. At just 5.9" wide, it has an ultra-slim design that'll fit almost anywhere.

And once it's slotted into your space, you'll be able to whip up hot espresso or cold brew in under 5 minutes. And it's as simple as pressing a preset button as there's three modes locked, loaded and ready to go; espresso, double espresso and cold brew.

There's a digital touch display, too, with full-color icons that are simple and soft to touch, a removable drip tray and My LatteArt steam wand if you're keen to add foam – or practice your latte art.

Four different colors

Four gelato-inspired colors to bring summer indoors (Image credit: De'Longhi)

Just in time for summer, De'Longhi has embraced a love of color. And the Dedica Duo is available in four different gelato-inspired options – classic Stainless Steel, Vanilla, Pistachio and Rose.

It's a trend that has become, well, really trendy in 2025, with other iconic coffee maker brands releasing their own eye-catching colors, like the Technivorm Moccamaster in Ocean or the Fellow Aiden in Matte White.

It's certainly a refreshing change from the usual Stainless Steel option, that while classic, has also become a unwavering staple for many coffee makers. I'd love to pop the Pistachio Dedica Duo onto my kitchen countertop and fortunately, I won't have to free up much space to do so.