Clean Smarter with Tom's Guide this spring

And just like that, it's spring once more. Which means we're all feeling the itch to dust, declutter, and deep-clean. But when the sun is shining and the flowers are in full bloom, the last thing you want to do is spend unnecessary time cleaning and tidying inside your house.

As Tom's Guide's Homes team, we're well-versed in all the top cleaning tricks and hacks, and we've also tested some of the market-leading kit that can make spring cleaning quicker and easier. So, if anyone's able to tell you how to clean smarter this spring, it's us.

We've rounded up all our favorite hacks and products, from the best robot vacuum cleaners to how to beat cable clutter, and we're putting them all in one place for your ultimate guide to spring cleaning.

How to spring clean

There are a lot of common mistakes people make when spring cleaning, so we've rounded up all our top tips and how to clean guides to get you started.

Use the right gear

We review a lot of comsumer tech at Tom's Guide, and some of the things we test most frequently are vacuums and robot vacuums. But we also put viral hacks and cleaning products to the test, whether it's steam cleaners or spinning scrub brushes.

We tried viral cleaning hacks, so you don't have to

While we've got the basics covered, there are always new cleaning hacks emerging on social media. And while some can work wonders, others can do nothing, or be downright detrimental to your home and belongings. So we put them to the test to know if they're actually worth doing.