I asked 5 tech journalists how they beat cable clutter — here are their tips

I have an endless battle keeping my home tidy. With four adults living under one roof, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the sheer amount of clutter we accumulate.

And even though I am on the tidy side and know lots of organizational hacks to keep on top of the mess, there are some elements that I struggle with.

My biggest bugbear is dealing with messy cables — and I have a lot. Apart from my family all working remotely, my adult sons are keen gamers and budding electric guitar players! So, although I can normally keep on top of everyday clutter, I struggle to deal with unsightly cables.

I definitely feel more relaxed when my house is tidy, so to solve my problem, I called Tom's Guide's team of tech journalists to share their best ideas for dealing with messy cables.

No-mess solutions

James Frew Buying Guide Editor

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I live in a rented apartment, so I have limited options as to which fixtures I can adjust. I found the best way around this issue is to use Command Poster Strips, which stick onto any surface — although I use them mostly on walls. Their best feature is that they can be removed without damaging the paintwork or wallpaper.

The strips are the most basic part, but you can accessorize them with Command’s other hooks and fixtures, which is how I came to start using the Command Mini Light Clips for managing cables. These are made of clear plastic, so they don’t stand out, and they attach anywhere you can stick the Command Strips.

All my accessories, like mice, keyboards, and headphones, connect wirelessly by Bluetooth

I put them on the corners of desks near power outlets and clip charging cables into them to keep them fixed in a tidy position. It also makes finding the specific one you’re looking for easier without untangling a mess of wires. Plus, as most devices are now powered by USB-C, I have a single USB-C cable affixed to the shelving unit by my desk. I simply unhook this when I need to charge my Oura Ring, smartwatch or Android phone.

But the other part of how I keep the space pretty much cable-free is the devices I use. I have an iMac on my desk, which has a single power lead, and all my accessories, like mice, keyboards, and headphones, connect wirelessly by Bluetooth. I also have two Lightning cables plugged into sockets and clipped (again) in the office (where I charge my phone at night) and in the living room for top-ups throughout the day.

Command Mini Light Strips: $11 at Amazon This pack of mini light clips comes with 45 clips. They are designed for hanging indoor string lights without damaging walls by leaving sticky residue. We also think they are great for tidying messy cables around your home.

Conceal and protect

Ryan Epps Staff Writer TV/AV

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are some great products that blend into your trim or fit into corners of walls to hide wires. Amazon sells a three-sided cable concealer with a right angle to fit into the trim and a convex side that’s on show. It comes in a host of different designs and colors, and they are super affordable. The corner cable can also be painted to match your decor.

I think using design functionality to hide wires is crucial and getting creative can help too.

As an alternative, you could use a cord protector to keep multiple wires in one place. I’d recommend them for wall-mounted TVs where wires dangle down to power outlets. Instead of seeing several wires cascading down your wall, they’ll be held together within one protective sleeve. They are also handy if you have cats around your home who like to chew wires.

Apart from using cable tidies, I got creative and built two or three bookshelves for my video games and DVDs. I then hid an extension cord in the base of the shelves, which I’ve disguised with my speakers. I think using design functionality to hide wires is crucial and getting creative can help too.

Alex Tech 25 ft 1/2-inch Cord Protector: $16 at Amazon This cord protector can be used to protect your cables and keep them neat and tidy. Place the cables in the sleeve and it will fold back on itself. It's available in white, black and black and red.

Repurpose

Anthony Spadafora Managing Editor Security and Home

(Image credit: Future)

Most people have a drawer full of cables that you don’t need to use all the time, but when you do need one, they are in such a mess that they are impossible to detangle. To overcome this storage issue, I repurposed a hanging shoe rack to house all of my extra cables, and it proves that you don’t have to use a device that’s specifically designed for cable management.

To keep the cables in order, and so I can quickly find what I need, I’ve organized them by type. Ethernet and other networking cables are on the bottom row, HDMI cables are stored a row up and then there are micro USB cables, USB-C cables and miscellaneous cables and adapters on the top row.

(Image credit: Future)

Another device I recommend, although this time it’s built for the task, is a cable management tray. It looks far better than seeing a surge protector or a power strip on the floor, and it’s safer for pets and children too, who may chew the wires, or unplug your devices.

A cable management tray will help you have a cleaner setup, regardless of whether you use a standing desk or traditional desk. While some desks can be fitted with an optional cable management tray at the time of purchase, you can also buy them online, and they can be screwed in place onto a wooden desk or held in place with clamps.

Aeons Under Desk Cable Management Tray, 16-inch: $49 at Amazon This under desk cable management tray will keep your computer cables tidy, and your power strips and adapter hidden out of sight. It's attached by silicone padded clamps, making fixing and removal simple without leaving marks. It measures 4.5(H) x 16 (W) x 3 (D) inches.

Wireless and multi-chargers

John Velasco Senior Channel Editor Phones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I review a ton of the best phones throughout the year, and I always ditch the chargers that come in the box. That’s because I reduce the wire clutter on my desk by using any of the best MagSafe chargers, which I’ve personally tested.

These 3-in-1 chargers allow me to charge my iPhone (and Android phone), my Apple Watch and whatever pair of true wireless earbuds I’m using. Best of all, rather than having three different cables to charge them, only one connects to the power adapter.

Alternatively, I’ve installed a hidden wireless charger into my desk’s tabletop. There’s a little work needed to drill the wireless charging pad to the underside of my tabletop, but it’s hidden and makes my desk area clearer. When I need to charge my phone, I only need to place it in the area where I’ve installed it.

Where you need it, when you need it

Millie Fender Senior Home Editor

(Image credit: Lamicall)

One of the perks of testing all the best home tech products is that you acquire a lot of gadgets. And your faves? Well, they make their way into the regular rotation, which can lead to a cluttered kitchen, living room, or even beside table.

A separate problem that I regularly encounter is that I always lose my cables right when I need them. From my ancient micro USB Kindle to the tiny round charger for my LED face mask, when those red lights start flashing, my charging cable disappears.

To tackle my cable chaos and also ensure I had every cord where I needed it, when I needed it, I bought some super simple cable management clips and stuck them to the side of my bedside table and the side table in my living room.

They hold onto the charging cable without it going rogue around my floors (inevitably to be chewed up by my robot vacuum Norman) and are incredibly discreet.

Lamicall Desk Cord Holder: $15.99 at Amazon This set of cable holders securely adhere to any surface and will hang onto your cable, preventing it getting lost and also making it look super neat when not in use.