This expert hack easily removes rust from your garden tools — and it costs less than $1

Spring is officially here and it's time to tackle the new season outside in our yards. But before we get started, you may find your gardening tools (which may have remained unused since last year) need a little pick-me-up.

Rather than ditching any neglected and rusty gardening tools, you can bring them back to life with a cheap little DIY cleaning hack.

Glen Peskett, tool expert at Saxton Blades, shares this tip, which will make your tools look new for under a dollar.

“After a long winter tucked away in the bottom of your toolbox, your tools might be looking a little worse for wear. But don’t waste your money on new ones, there’s a quick fix sitting in your kitchen cupboard, and it’ll cost you just 35p [40¢]!” says Peskett.

For as little as 40¢, this overnight cleaning tip will cost you less than the price of a Hershey bar.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This hack only takes one household ingredient — white wine vinegar. If you haven’t already got it in your cleaning cupboard, it’s mega cheap to pick up at a grocery store.

Here's what you need to do:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Fill a bowl with white vinegar — ensure the metal parts of your tools are completely submerged.

2. Leave them to soak for a few hours and overnight if they are particularly grubby.

3. Scrub off any leftover rust or dirt with a brush or scourer.

4. Rinse thoroughly and allow them to dry.

If stubborn rust remains, Peskett recommends giving your tools a second soak.

Top tip to keep your tools in prime condition

For extra protection, Peckett also recommends applying a few drops of WD-40 or similar rust-preventative oil to your tools to protect them against future damage.

Grampa's Weeder: $39 @ Amazon

This weeding tool isn't cheap, but it saves you from having to bend down to dig up weeds from your yard. And it worked very well in my testing, saving me from unnecessary back pain. The 4-claw design can get rid of weeds easily on soft soil.

Storage hack to prevent rust and wear

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Apart from how to remove rust from gardening tools, Peskett also recommends a top hack on how to store them to prevent rust and damage. So, rather than abandoning your tools without a second thought once you’ve finished using them, take heed of how to keep them in good condition throughout the seasons.

Here’s what Peskett recommends:

1. Fill a container with dry sand — a bucket , plastic tub or old tin is fine.

2. Add a small amount of oil — WD-40 or linseed oil is fine — and mix it until the sand until it is damp, rather than wet.

3. Store your metal garden tools, like trowels and pruning shears, by pushing their blades into the sand.

4. Keep the container somewhere dry, and top up the oil occasionally.

How does it work?

Peskett says that as you remove your tools, the sand naturally cleans off the dirt, while the oil coats the metal and prevents rust.