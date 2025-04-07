It's time to spring clean your dishwasher — expert cleaning tips on how to bring back your dishwasher's sparkle

My dishwasher is one of the hardest working appliances in my home and keeps all my pots and pans clean. However, although it’s a cleaning machine, it can still succumb to a build-up of dirt. So, even if you own one of the best dishwashers and your dishes look clean, the truth could be more sinister.

So, with Spring Cleaning Week in full pelt, now's a good time to bring the sparkle back to your dishwasher and make sure it's clean inside and out.

Dispelling the myth

It’s easy to believe that a dishwasher that uses hot water and detergent for every wash will always be spotless. But this cleaning appliance has a tough job of removing dirt and can quickly perform under par if you don’t keep on top of the cleaning maintenance.

From blocked filters and waste pipes to moldy seals and clogged spray arms — there’s no end of problems that a dishwasher has to battle against. However, with some know-how and a thorough spring-cleaning blitz, you can get the very best out of your dishwasher, so your dishes and dishwasher remain sparkling clean, and you save on costly repairs.

Dish the dirt

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

So, what is causing your dishwasher to be less than clean, what problems does it cause, and how can you give it a spring clean to improve its performance? We asked plumbers, appliance and cleaning experts for their advice.

Justin Cornforth, expert plumber and CEO at ACE Home Co, says, “Even if your dishes look clean, your dishwasher could be harboring a hidden mess. Unlike a sink disposal that grinds up food, dishwashers rely on filters and proper drainage — if either is neglected, your “clean” dishes could be getting rinsed with bacteria-laden water.”

What's more, “All those grease, food particles, and hard water deposits build up in hidden spots, affecting performance and even leaving behind bacteria,” he adds.

When your dishwasher is battling against the dirt inside the machine, along with washing the dishes, it will be working harder and using more energy.

1. Door seal and gasket

(Image credit: Future)

Lindsay Zollman, Senior Consumer Analyst at Hisense, says, “The dishwasher seal is one of the worst offenders when it comes to hidden grime. Moisture and food debris tend to collect in the rubber gasket around the door, which can lead to mold and mildew if not wiped down regularly.”

Cleaning tip

To avoid a build-up of grime around the seals, Nathaly Aminah Vieira, head of marketing at InspireClean, says, “Give them a weekly wipe with warm, soapy water, and dry thoroughly to prevent black pots and unpleasant odors from developing."

For a deeper clean, Delah Gomasi, MD and CEO at MaidForYou says, "You can use raw vinegar and a narrow cleaning brush to get between the rubber. I find a toothbrush to be too big to clean out debris stuck deep into the folds so I prefer using a crevice brush. Follow this up with a damp wipe-down using a clean cloth and plain water."

2. The filter

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although the filter catches food waste, it can build up and cause a problem. “It needs to be cleaned regularly,” says Zollman, “or it can start to smell and even affect how well the dishwasher drains.”

Cornforth adds that once the filter becomes blocked, dirty water circulates back onto your dishes, leaving them far from fresh. But apart from food residue causing unpleasant odors when it breaks down, if there's trapped moisture inside your dishwasher, it can lead to mold and mildew.

Cleaning tip

Zollman advises giving the filter a quick wash under warm water about once a week. However, if there is a grease build-up, she recommends using a soft brush to scrub it clean. Gomasi, says a toothbrush is perfect for this job.

3. Spray arms

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The spray arms within a dishwasher are often the one area that is missed, but they can quickly become blocked, leaving the water with nowhere to go. Zollman says, “Over time, tiny bits of food and mineral deposits can clog the holes, which reduces water pressure and leaves dishes less than sparkling.”

Cleaning tip

Zollman suggests removing the spray arms every month to inspect them for deposits and using a “toothpick or small brush to clear any buildup.”

If this doesn't shift the debris, Gomasi suggests, soaking them in 50:50 water and vinegar solution for about 15 minutes, before rinsing them through. "This helps to dislodge food debris and breakdown mineral deposits caused by hard water," he says.

However, if you notice the dishes aren’t clean at any other time, inspect the spray arms, as a blockage will be the likely culprit.

4. Get into the corners

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's also a few hard -to-reach areas of your dishwasher that will need attention. “The corners of your dishwasher can harbor limescale and hide food debris,” says Vieira. Bryan Griffin, founder at Patriot Maids Cleaning, adds that detergent will also collect in the corners.

Cleaning tip

“Use a non-abrasive sponge and a solution of vinegar and water to scrub these spots during your regular cleaning routine,” says Griffin.

Zollman, also suggests using a combination of vinegar and baking soda to break down grease.

5. Don't forget the walls

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to Gomasi, there are always a few blind spots that don't get washed properly washed during the rinse cycle. "This leaves soap residue or soap scum on the surface of the interior walls which promotes bacteria because it traps dirt and debris. "No matter where it is, be it your bathroom, washing machine or dishwasher, the combination and regular use of soap and water always leads to a build-up of soap scum overtime."

Cleaning tip

"There’s a simple way to clean the inside of your dishwasher and this will also take care of any food remnants sitting on the base or interior walls of the appliance," says Gomasi.

1. Take a dishwasher-safe bowl and fill it halfway with white vinegar.

2. Place it on the top shelf of your dishwasher

3. Run a full cycle with an empty machine.

4. Leave the door open for an hour to allow the interior to dry

If you follow these steps, Gomasi says you'll be taking care of the soap scum and any lingering odors.

Extra expert tips to maintain your dishwasher

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

After each wash cycle

There's a simple step you can take after each dishwasher cycle, to keep your appliance in good condition. Zollmans says, "Leave the door slightly open to allow moisture to escape. This helps prevent mold and mildew build-up inside the dishwasher."

Once a month

Hollman suggests a cleaning tip to do once a month to keep your dishwasher working to its full potential. She advises, “Run an empty cycle with a cup of white vinegar or baking soda to break down grease and freshen up the interior.”

Alternatively, use a dishwasher cleaning product designed for the job.

Every six months

Cornforth recommends giving the drain hose a "beauty flush" every six months. "Flush the drain hose with hot water and vinegar," he says.

This will help eliminate blockages and any nasty lingering odors.