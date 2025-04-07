It's time to spring clean your dishwasher — expert cleaning tips on how to bring back your dishwasher's sparkle
Ditch the dishwasher dirt
My dishwasher is one of the hardest working appliances in my home and keeps all my pots and pans clean. However, although it’s a cleaning machine, it can still succumb to a build-up of dirt. So, even if you own one of the best dishwashers and your dishes look clean, the truth could be more sinister.
So, with Spring Cleaning Week in full pelt, now's a good time to bring the sparkle back to your dishwasher and make sure it's clean inside and out.
Dispelling the myth
It’s easy to believe that a dishwasher that uses hot water and detergent for every wash will always be spotless. But this cleaning appliance has a tough job of removing dirt and can quickly perform under par if you don’t keep on top of the cleaning maintenance.
From blocked filters and waste pipes to moldy seals and clogged spray arms — there’s no end of problems that a dishwasher has to battle against. However, with some know-how and a thorough spring-cleaning blitz, you can get the very best out of your dishwasher, so your dishes and dishwasher remain sparkling clean, and you save on costly repairs.
Dish the dirt
So, what is causing your dishwasher to be less than clean, what problems does it cause, and how can you give it a spring clean to improve its performance? We asked plumbers, appliance and cleaning experts for their advice.
Justin Cornforth, expert plumber and CEO at ACE Home Co, says, “Even if your dishes look clean, your dishwasher could be harboring a hidden mess. Unlike a sink disposal that grinds up food, dishwashers rely on filters and proper drainage — if either is neglected, your “clean” dishes could be getting rinsed with bacteria-laden water.”
What's more, “All those grease, food particles, and hard water deposits build up in hidden spots, affecting performance and even leaving behind bacteria,” he adds.
When your dishwasher is battling against the dirt inside the machine, along with washing the dishes, it will be working harder and using more energy.
1. Door seal and gasket
Lindsay Zollman, Senior Consumer Analyst at Hisense, says, “The dishwasher seal is one of the worst offenders when it comes to hidden grime. Moisture and food debris tend to collect in the rubber gasket around the door, which can lead to mold and mildew if not wiped down regularly.”
Cleaning tip
To avoid a build-up of grime around the seals, Nathaly Aminah Vieira, head of marketing at InspireClean, says, “Give them a weekly wipe with warm, soapy water, and dry thoroughly to prevent black pots and unpleasant odors from developing."
For a deeper clean, Delah Gomasi, MD and CEO at MaidForYou says, "You can use raw vinegar and a narrow cleaning brush to get between the rubber. I find a toothbrush to be too big to clean out debris stuck deep into the folds so I prefer using a crevice brush. Follow this up with a damp wipe-down using a clean cloth and plain water."
2. The filter
Zollman advises giving the filter a quick wash under warm water about once a week. However, if there is a grease build-up, she recommends using a soft brush to scrub it clean. Gomasi, says a toothbrush is perfect for this job.
Although the filter catches food waste, it can build up and cause a problem. “It needs to be cleaned regularly,” says Zollman, “or it can start to smell and even affect how well the dishwasher drains.”
Cornforth adds that once the filter becomes blocked, dirty water circulates back onto your dishes, leaving them far from fresh. But apart from food residue causing unpleasant odors when it breaks down, if there's trapped moisture inside your dishwasher, it can lead to mold and mildew.
Cleaning tip
Zollman advises giving the filter a quick wash under warm water about once a week. However, if there is a grease build-up, she recommends using a soft brush to scrub it clean. Gomasi, says a toothbrush is perfect for this job.
3. Spray arms
The spray arms within a dishwasher are often the one area that is missed, but they can quickly become blocked, leaving the water with nowhere to go. Zollman says, “Over time, tiny bits of food and mineral deposits can clog the holes, which reduces water pressure and leaves dishes less than sparkling.”
Cleaning tip
Zollman suggests removing the spray arms every month to inspect them for deposits and using a “toothpick or small brush to clear any buildup.”
If this doesn't shift the debris, Gomasi suggests, soaking them in 50:50 water and vinegar solution for about 15 minutes, before rinsing them through. "This helps to dislodge food debris and breakdown mineral deposits caused by hard water," he says.
However, if you notice the dishes aren’t clean at any other time, inspect the spray arms, as a blockage will be the likely culprit.
4. Get into the corners
There's also a few hard -to-reach areas of your dishwasher that will need attention. “The corners of your dishwasher can harbor limescale and hide food debris,” says Vieira. Bryan Griffin, founder at Patriot Maids Cleaning, adds that detergent will also collect in the corners.
Cleaning tip
“Use a non-abrasive sponge and a solution of vinegar and water to scrub these spots during your regular cleaning routine,” says Griffin.
Zollman, also suggests using a combination of vinegar and baking soda to break down grease.
5. Don't forget the walls
According to Gomasi, there are always a few blind spots that don't get washed properly washed during the rinse cycle. "This leaves soap residue or soap scum on the surface of the interior walls which promotes bacteria because it traps dirt and debris. "No matter where it is, be it your bathroom, washing machine or dishwasher, the combination and regular use of soap and water always leads to a build-up of soap scum overtime."
Cleaning tip
"There’s a simple way to clean the inside of your dishwasher and this will also take care of any food remnants sitting on the base or interior walls of the appliance," says Gomasi.
1. Take a dishwasher-safe bowl and fill it halfway with white vinegar.
2. Place it on the top shelf of your dishwasher
3. Run a full cycle with an empty machine.
4. Leave the door open for an hour to allow the interior to dry
If you follow these steps, Gomasi says you'll be taking care of the soap scum and any lingering odors.
This Finish dishwasher cleaner breaks down and removes limescale and grease build-up, leaving your dishwasher clean and fresh while it fights odor. The pack should be placed inside your dishwasher and run on the hottest setting, and is recommended to be used monthly.
Extra expert tips to maintain your dishwasher
After each wash cycle
There's a simple step you can take after each dishwasher cycle, to keep your appliance in good condition. Zollmans says, "Leave the door slightly open to allow moisture to escape. This helps prevent mold and mildew build-up inside the dishwasher."
Once a month
Hollman suggests a cleaning tip to do once a month to keep your dishwasher working to its full potential. She advises, “Run an empty cycle with a cup of white vinegar or baking soda to break down grease and freshen up the interior.”
Alternatively, use a dishwasher cleaning product designed for the job.
Every six months
Cornforth recommends giving the drain hose a "beauty flush" every six months. "Flush the drain hose with hot water and vinegar," he says.
This will help eliminate blockages and any nasty lingering odors.
More from Tom's Guide
Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.
As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.
