Experts share 4 quick tips to clean a grill — without the mess

Summer is almost here, and the perfect time to dust off one of the best grills for those backyard gatherings with family and friends.

And while it’s pretty quick and simple to cook up a delicious feast, the cleaning up afterwards can be a time-consuming task. This is especially the case if you’ve left it for a long time.

What’s more, cleaning a grill properly can make all the difference to your grilling results. Otherwise, leftover grease and residue will impact the flavors of what you cook, not to mention bacteria, as well as carcinogens, can transfer to your food between meals.

Luckily, we’ve got the grilling pros at hand to share some of their top cleaning tips and easy hacks to make the task hassle-free.

So before you get cooking, check out these expert tips on how to clean a grill — right on time for summer.

Pre-heat grill before cleaning

A smoking grill with the lid closed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s always a tough challenge to scrub off caked-on food or residue on a grill, especially if you’ve waited weeks later to clean.

Experts recommend you should run the empty grill on full temperature for 15-20 minutes. The heat will burn any remaining food residue to a charred state, making it easier to remove, as well as kill any bacteria.

Remember to always wait for the grill to completely cool before you start to clean.

“To get the deepest clean you should turn all the burners on “HI” (except rotisserie), and let the grill heat up for 15-20 minutes with the hood closed,” advises Chef Joel Chesebro, Executive Chef at Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove.

Then, turn the burners “OFF” and allow the grill to cool completely. Once the grill has cooled completely, a no-scratch pad and mild detergent or spray degreaser works best to scrub the stainless-steel surfaces.

When it comes to cleaning the hard-to-reach areas of your grill grates, it’s recommended to use a wire brush after each use to remove rust, rotating to reach both sides of the grate.”

Use a vinegar and water solution

A Weber grill being cleaned (Image credit: Future)

If you have tough grease stains, or don’t want to use strong, commercial cleaners, you can opt for natural, homemade solutions.

A white vinegar and water solution is a great non-toxic cleaner to remove dirt and stains effectively. This is due to the vinegar’s acidity which is able to dissolve and lift off stains, with streak-free results.

“Vinegar and water are great,” adds Chef David Rose, executive chef for Omaha Steaks. “Using a Palmyra brush, you can also use the diluted solution to clean and for tough stains on the exterior, I use a mix of baking soda and water.”

Use a palmyra bristle brush to clean the grill. Refrain from using stainless steel as the steel can contaminate the food and metal is dangerous and toxic to ingest.

Alternatively, use a mild dishwashing liquid diluted with warm water to clean the exterior after the grill has cooled down all the way.”

If you want more natural cleaning tips, find out exactly what makes baking soda and vinegar so good at cleaning.

Or grab an onion

Cut onion in food chopper (Image credit: Future)

Another top cleaning tip is to use an onion — yes, you heard right! According to experts, the acidity in an onion will work just as well to remove the charred bit of debris on the grill grates.

“After preheating the grill, rub a halved onion (cut side down) on the grates using tongs,” advises Chris Ramos, grilling expert of Blain's Farm & Fleet. “The natural acids help break down buildup. Then use a stiff wire brush or grill scraper to clean the grates while they’re still warm.”

Also, don’t forget about cleaning the exterior and lid of your grill to get rid of dirt or residue. “To clean the exterior of your grill, it’s recommended to use a lint free or microfiber cloth and a stainless-steel cleaner to remove any stains after each use,” adds Chesebro.

“Once that’s complete, it’s important to apply a polish to maintain luster and protect the surface from future stains.”

Oil the grates after cleaning

Oiling a grill with brush (Image credit: Shutterstock)

This may seem counterproductive, especially since the aim is to clean old grease, but experts advise to oil the grates after cleaning. This will help to prevent food from sticking when cooking, making it far easier to clean afterwards.

Simply lightly oil the grates using a paper towel and tongs to prevent sticking. “Make it a habit to always oil your grates before and after you cook,” adds Ryan Schellhous, owner of Firemetal.

“High heat oil such as avocado oil, vegetable oil, grape seed oil (NOT extra virgin olive oil) for before and after grill uses⁠.”

Check out more grill cleaning tips for gas, charcoal and more, just avoid these grilling mistakes at all costs.