Steam cleaner vs. carpet cleaner: Which should you buy?

Keeping your house clean can sometimes seem impossible—especially if you have pets or children.

And the sheer number of cleaning appliances on the market today can be overwhelming. Surely there should be one magic cleaning device that will make your home sparkle in seconds, right?

If you take pride in having clean and spotless carpets however, the two devices best suited are steam cleaners and carpet cleaners.

If you’re debating between a steam cleaner vs. carpet cleaner, you might wonder which will work best in your home.

We consulted two cleaning experts to learn more about the difference between steam cleaners and carpet cleaners, and when to choose each device.

How do they work?

Steam cleaners and carpet cleaners both promise a deep-clean. But how are they different?

“A steam cleaner uses hot steam to sanitize and break down dirt and grease on various surfaces without the use of a detergent," says Forrest Webber, owner of Bear Brothers Cleaning. "This makes it an ideal tool if you’re looking to keep your use of chemical cleaners to a minimum.

“Steam cleaners rely on high-temperature steam to loosen dirt and kill bacteria,” explains Ryan Knoll, owner of Tidy Casa . The high-temperature steam allows the device to sanitize your home using just hot water—no chemicals required.

While steam cleaners can be used on various surfaces around the home (including tiles, grout, sealed hardwood, and fabric), carpet cleaners are only intended for use on carpeted surfaces.

“A carpet shampooer or cleaner sprays water mixed with a cleaning solution deep into carpet fibers and then extracts the dirty water,” explains Webber. “This removes dirt, stains, and allergens from carpet and upholstery.”

“A carpet cleaner [pushes] water into the carpet with the detergent, then [sucks] it back out [and extracts] all the nastiness,” Knoll adds.

When to choose a steam cleaner

Now you understand how steam cleaners and carpet cleaners work, you’ll need to determine when to use one tool over the other (and if it’s worth investing in both for your home). So, when should you use a steam cleaner in your home?

“Steam cleaners work well on hard surfaces like tiles, sealed wood, vinyl, and laminated flooring,” explains Webber. “High-temperature steam kills bacteria, mold, and dust mites in a steam cleaner, sanitizing surfaces. It is eco-friendly and safe for homes with children and pets because it doesn't use chemicals. It can also work well on hardwood, tile, glass, and grout surfaces.”

You can also use a steam cleaner on your carpet, though it won’t clean it deeply like a carpet cleaner will. “[They] can be used on carpets but they’ll only be great for sanitizing, not necessarily for cleaning carpets,” says Knoll. “Steam cleaners don’t extract dirt from carpet fibers—just loosen surface debris.”

And steam cleaning isn’t appropriate for all carpets. “Not all carpets can handle steam—some fibers can shrink or get damaged,” explains Knoll. “We tend to stick to steam for tile and hardwood.” Avoid damaging your carpet by checking with your carpet manufacturer to see whether you can use steam on the surface before you start cleaning.

Steam cleaners can also damage certain materials sensitive to heat, like paint, wallpaper, and delicate fabrics, so professional cleaners recommend never cleaning these items with a steam cleaner. It’s also best to keep steam away from unsealed hardwood, as the moisture can cause the wood to warp.

When to choose a carpet cleaner

Got a dirty carpet? You probably want a carpet cleaner—though you can rent one if you don’t want to splurge on one for your home. Carpet cleaners are specifically made for carpeted surfaces, so there’s no ambiguity on how or where to use them.

“A carpet cleaner is suitable for wall-to-wall carpeting, rug areas, and car carpets,” explains Webber. “It can handle water-based cleaning solutions that work well in carpeted areas or commercial spaces.”

Knoll explains that carpet cleaners, “Remove dirt, pet stains, and allergens from fibers. Extracting the water is the trick that lets the carpets dry faster than with steam alone.” This results in a clean carpet much faster than you’d experience with a steam cleaner—not to mention a much deeper clean.

A carpet cleaner is a pro at removing stubborn stains from your carpet—and it can also remove unpleasant smells. According to Webber, “Deep-cleaning carpets can remove dirt, stains, and odors. [A carpet] cleaning solution can target tough stains like pet messes and spills.”

So, if you’re still battling dog pee stains from when you first got your puppy, a carpet cleaner will make short work of them—even if they’re old.

Carpet cleaners aren’t meant for hard surfaces, so keep yours away from hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and tile floors. And make sure you leave the carpet to dry before you walk on it.

A carpet typically takes around six to 12 hours to dry after cleaning, so you might want to work one room at a time so your entire house isn’t out of commission for that time frame.

Which is right for you?

Ultimately, the type of cleaning device you purchase will depend on the surface you want to clean. “A steam cleaner can remove grease, grime, and soap scum buildup, and a carpet cleaner is suitable for pet stains, including dirt and odors, and food and beverage spills." explains Webber.

Steam cleaners are more versatile and can be used in more places around the home, including ovens, furniture, grout lines, bathrooms, and mattresses.

“A carpet cleaner cannot clean tile, grout, or hard floors." Buying a steam cleaner makes the most sense if you have primarily hard floor surfaces.

However, this doesn't mean steam cleaners can be used on any surface in your home. “A deep carpet cleaning is unsuitable for a steam cleaner because it lacks suction to remove water and dirt,” Webber explains.

“It can damage sealed wood, delicate fabrics, and certain porous materials. It is also ineffective at removing large liquid spills from carpets.”

Also consider how often you’ll use each appliance. If the majority of your home is carpeted and you have kids or pets living in your home, it might be worth spending money on a carpet cleaner.

But if you don’t have the space to store one, renting a carpet cleaner as needed is a solid backup plan.