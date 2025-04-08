5 key things you forget to spring clean — but really should

Spring is here, and it's the perfect time to deep clean and declutter your home. But while you might target the obvious, dust-ridden area, you could be forgetting other key places that could actually harbor the most dirt.

In fact, these are some common things that we use every day, but often forget about cleaning. What’s more, these tend to pick up the most dirt and grime on a daily basis.

So if you want to ensure a thorough clean to refresh your home, ensure you don’t miss these things you forget to spring clean — but really should.

1. Door handles and cabinet knobs

Man closing a door (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Be it interior/exterior door handles or kitchen cabinet knobs, these are used daily without much thought. However, when was the last time you gave them all a deep clean?

And if you live in a busy household, the number of hands touching them can cause them to become a breeding ground for germs and bacteria.

Make it a priority to go around the home, and disinfect all the door handles with your cleaning solution and microfiber cloth. While you’re at it, give your door frames a clean with warm, soapy water, to remove surface dust and dirt. These should make your doors and handles look refreshed and brand new again!

2. Light fixtures

Cleaning ceiling light (Image credit: Shutterstock)

When spring cleaning, we often focus on the things that we can see that look visibly grimy. However, we forget about the high-level things such as our light fixtures or even ceiling fans. It’s amazing how much dust settles on ceiling-mounted light fixtures, fans or lamp shades over time.

What’s more, dirty fixtures can obscure the light coming through, or simply look lackluster. Refresh your light fixtures with a damp microfiber cloth to remove the excess dust and wipe clean. And if using a stepladder to reach high areas, be sure to take safety precautions.

3. Top of window frames

Woman cleaning inside windows (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another area we forget about are the tops of window frames when cleaning our windows. These often pick up dust build-up that we don’t always notice — or ignore.

Carefully, wipe away at the dust, dirt or any cobwebs from the tops of window frames with a clean microfiber cloth. Similarly, target the tops of wall picture frames that we often forget to deep clean, due to its height.

Whilst spring cleaning windows, avoid these 5 window cleaning mistakes you’re probably making.

4. Underneath rugs

Woman vacuum cleaning floor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Knowing how to clean a rug may be easy enough with one of the best vacuum cleaners, but how often do you actually vacuum underneath? If you can’t remember, then you’ll need to make this part of your spring cleaning routine.

The underside of area rugs is a haven for dust, hair and general dirt that can stick to it. The easiest way to deep clean is to roll up the rug and rug pad, and vacuum underneath. This might add to your cleaning time, but it’s a thorough way to deep clean and refresh your rug.

For more floor tips, check out how to clean carpets with or without a carpet cleaner.

5. Inside kitchen drawers

Kitchen drawer with dividers (Image credit: Shutterstock)

We often delve inside our kitchen drawers to grab any utensils or food items we need, but how often do you deep clean them? In fact, you’ll probably find all sorts of grime lurking inside, from crumbs to cobwebs!

The first thing is to take everything out, and start from scratch.Then thoroughly disinfect/wipe the inside and outside of your drawers before returning items.

Similarly, wipe down all of your storage canisters/glass jars that you use for dry goods. These can often pick up dirt, grease or grime from handling them on a daily basis.

In addition, inspect the contents of your pantry for freshness, and throw out anything stale or gone past its expiry date. For more tips, check out these 7 clever tips and tricks for organizing your pantry.