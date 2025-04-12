I tried this weird TikTok cleaning hack on my window tracks, and now they're looking spotless for spring

I can't be the only person out there who is looking forward to starting their big spring clean. After all, we've got an entire Clean Smarter with Tom's Guide week dedicated to just that.

I'm not just talking steam cleaning your floors and getting out that electric scrubbing brush you invested in but have used twice—I'm talking about getting into the nitty gritty. I'm talking about the crevices you never touch and are almost scared to, the dark space above your kitchen cabinets, and your window tracks.

Yes, you do need to clean these and if you've never done it you're going to be in for a ride. But don't you worry: I've got a genius hack to make this job a little easier and a lot more satisfying. Thanks again, TikTok.

When I bought my first house last year, I did what any normal person does after spending all of their life savings in one day. I popped some champagne and then immediately opened every single window and blind in the house that I was now the proud owner of.

While the previous owners were nice enough to deep cleaned everywhere in the house, the one place they had forgotten which immediately became obvious to me, was the window tracks. And this house is south-facing, so you can bet these tracks were filthy.

Fast forward 8 months and they still looked the same, if not even worse. I'd cleaned the windows several times, but every time I told myself I'd get around to doing it next week. But now, next week has officially come, and it's time for me to actually clean those tracks as the sun will be shining in a couple of weeks and I simply cannot have guests see them.

Thanks to the TikTok algorithm serving me everything I need to know, I've found a genius hack to clean your window tracks fast from @theamateurcleaner. And it requires something you already have at home, right in your toolbag.

What you need to clean your window tracks

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

You're going to need a paintbrush. Not too big or too small, to fit into the width of your window tracks. It needs to be dry. You'll also need any cleaner that you're using on your surfaces.

I just used white vinegar as I swear by it to clean everything. And don't forget some paper towel, or a cloth you don't mind getting really grubby.

How to clean your window tracks using a paint brush

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

Honestly, this couldn't be easier. Simply enough you need to open your windows so the tracks are exposed and then go straight in and spray your cleaner right into the tracks, generously.

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

I waited a couple of minutes and then went in with my paintbrush, lightly brushing the tracks. The bristles manage to get into all of the tight spaces that a cloth couldn't. It also means your hands stay relatively clean while doing this.

Once I felt like I'd managed to budge all of the debris that wasn't otherwise moving, I then wiped the tracks with a paper towel. Honestly, one wipe, and they were totally transformed.

Good to know

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

This job can get messy depending on how dirty your window tracks are. It'd be a smart idea to keep a bowl or cup of clean water next to you while using the paintbrush so you can clean off the paintbrush in there as it gets dirty.

I found myself having to go back and forth from my sink to my windows while doing this job.

This is also a great opportunity to clean your windowsills outside as they can get dirtier while cleaning your window tracks. And, why not clean your entire window while you're there? That way, this whole job is done in time for spring.