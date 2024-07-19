Latest PS5 Pro rumor points to a possible September reveal — and release date this year

It’s all been a bit quiet on the Wester… um, I mean PS5 Pro front of late. At the beginning of the year there would be new rumors flying around regarding the as yet unannounced upgraded PlayStation 5 on an almost daily basis, yet those whispers have definitely died down a little. Until now.

According to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming ’s sources, Sony is still very much working away on a PS5 Pro with the journalist reporting the console is on track to release before the end of the year.

Henderson cites documents he was reportedly shown last year that stated PS5 Pro would be out in the second half of November, and now his latest article contains info that, if accurate, strengthens the rumor that PlayStation fans will be able to buy the machine before the end of 2024.

In order for developers to have PS5 Pro versions of their games be eligible for release this year, Henderson claims they must have their applications approved by Platform Certification & Operations by July 30; a date that was allegedly locked in 18 months back. He also states studios have had access to PS5 Pro development kits since this past spring.

Furthermore, Henderson now says that any PS5 game released after September 15 will need to support PS5 Pro features, which are likely to take the form of faster frame rates and higher resolutions. The reporter stops short of saying the documents he claims to have seen confirm that the Pro will launch on September 16, though.

When will PS5 Pro be released?

(Image credit: Art Station/Mark Illing)

Henderson is happy to speculate when he believes Sony may finally announce the PS5 Pro. Bear in mind this is just educated guesswork on his part, but the games journo thinks the super charged PlayStation could be unveiled at this year’s Tokyo Game Show (TGS 2024).

The long running video game event will be held at the Makuhari Messe convention center, running between September 26-29. If we are to see the PS5 Pro launch this year, you’d think September would be the very latest Sony would announce the system.

The Japanese giant has previous in regards to announcing consoles in the fall that grants this TGS speculation a little more credibility. Skip back a console generation, and Sony revealed the PS4 Pro on September 7 2016, before releasing the machine in the U.S. on November 10 that year.

The fact this will be the first time Sony has attended TGS in half a decade feels significant. Yet if Sony elects not to reveal its next console at the Tokyo event, I wouldn’t be shocked if the company announces the PS5 Pro through one of its State of Play showcases.