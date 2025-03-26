PlayStation just beat Amazon with its epic Spring Sale — here’s 15 PS5 deals I’d buy from $5

The annual PlayStation Store Spring Sale has arrived and it's living up to its billing as the first major sales event of the year on Sony's digital storefront. Loads of the best PS5 games are discounted now.

Picking a favorite deal is a near-impossible task but some of my personal highlights include Elden Ring for $35 (was $59), Persona 5 Royal for $23 (was $59) and The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $9 (was $49).

That's less than $70 total (aka the cost of a brand-new game) for a trio of titles with enough content to keep you busy till next spring. And these three are just are few of the essential savings available now.

I'm rounding up the PlayStation Store deals I'd buy with my money below. Plus, I've also found a selection of discounts in Amazon's rival Big Spring Sale if you prefer a physical disc over a digital download.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $15 at Amazon Ready for some fast-paced platforming fun? Sonic Superstars puts a fresh spin (dash) on the classic side-scrolling Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy (either solo or in local co-op with up to 3 friends) and race through levels, picking up power-ups and deploying powers as you set out to defeat Doctor Eggman.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

NBA 2K25: was $69 now $19 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $19, so now is the time to get on the court.

Dead Space: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

No Man's Sky: was $59 now $26 at Amazon Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $27 at Best Buy After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipation.

Diablo IV: was $69 now $32 at Amazon Take on legions of enemies in procedurally-generated dungeons and scoop up loot to outfit yourself for harder runs as you fight your way toward Mephisto's daughter, Lilith in this latest installment of Blizzard's much-loved dungeon-crawling series. Plus, with the game's first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred, launching this month there's never been a better time to dive into the world of Diablo.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $69 now $49 at Amazon The anticipated second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake series, FFVII Rebirth is one of the most beautiful RPGs ever made. This game is absolutely packed with content, providing hundreds of hours of activities. At nearly half price, now is a great time to give Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a shot. We loved how the side quests and minigames provided a huge amount of depth to the gameplay, and we considered it a must-own PS5 title in our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review.