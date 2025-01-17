The Nintendo Switch 2 just offered the best gaming feature — here's why I'm getting one

To say I'm stocked about the Nintendo Switch 2 is an understatement, and it's clear many of us share the same excitement. After years of leaks, renders and even Switch 2 dummy units, we've finally got a first look at Nintendo's new gaming handheld, and it's exactly what I hoped for.

It's bigger, offers a larger display, magnetically attachable Joy-Cons and comes in a sleek black finish with a subtle blue and red on each controller (which I'm quite the fan of). Is it a massive departure from the Nintendo Switch? No, but it's the "Switch 2," after all, so I hardly expected it to deviate from the company's winning handheld formula.

What truly caught my attention, however, is the one feature that I want to see on all upcoming consoles: backwards compatibility. Right off the bat, Nintendo announced that original Nintendo Switch games would work on the Switch 2 — and that includes both digital and physical games.

With nearly 8 years of of its ever-growing games catalog, this is a huge boon for Switch owners new and old. There is an small asterisk attached to this, though.

As Nintendo notes in the trailer: "Nintendo Switch 2 plays both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2."

Regardless, this doesn't worry me in the slightest (more on this later). With backwards compatibility being official right from the get-go, Nintendo has won me over, and all future consoles should follow suit.

Backwards compatibility is a winning formula

In a time of remasters, remakes and reimaginings, we're seeing plenty of ways to replay classic titles that we adored from yesteryear. We've seen PlayStation and Nintendo bring a lot of these to the table recently, with some hits (Silent Hill 2, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door) and some misses (Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy).

There are only so many times I'll pay for a remaster or remake — sometimes at full price — of a game I played on last-gen consoles.

As much as I appreciate upgraded graphics, quality-of-life improvements and even new content, sometimes all I want to do is have a way to easily go back and play the game I bought. I mean, if I liked a game then, it's more than likely that I'll like the way it is now.

There are only so many times I'll pay for a remaster or remake — sometimes at full price — of a game I played on last-gen consoles. Even if its a brillaint update like The Last of Us Part II Remastered, it's not exactly a game that needed an upgrade.

That's why the Nintendo Switch 2's backward compatibility sounds so promising. With my collection of physical and digital Switch games I've built up over the years, I'm thrilled to hear I can still play all these titles on an all-new console. There's no need for a subscription like PlayStation Plus Premium to gain access of an old title or any more remaster/remake purchases; all my Switch games will be playable from the get-go.

In fact, this isn't too far off what the Steam Deck does, allowing gamers to access their Steam library to play PC games portably. The thing is, not all PC titles are compatible with Steam Deck, whereas many Switch games are sure to shine on the Switch 2. Although, as Nintendo says, not all.

(Almost) backwards compatible

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Despite seeing how the Switch 2 looks and works, including a sneak peek at a possible new Mario Kart, there's still a lot we don't know about Nintendo's new console. This goes for its backwards compatibility, too. While we know the certain Switch games won't be compatible or supported on the Switch 2, it's unknown which games these will be.

As the Japanses game company says: "Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date." We won't know for sure until further details are released, but in the meantime, I can make some educated guesses on what these games might be.

There are Nintendo Switch exclusive games, but then there are real Switch exclusive games. By this, I mean that some games were made exclusive for the original Switch, and nothing more. There are two examples: Ring Fit Adventure and Nintendo Labo.

These two titles comes with extra accessories that revolve around the design of the original Switch and its controllers. As pure guesswork, seeing as the Switch 2 comes with a new design and controllers, these games (with their accessories) wouldn't work the same way as they do on the Switch 2.

It would be understandable if Switch games such as these wouldn't be "fully compatible" with the Switch 2. But who knows, these could still work somehow, or Nintendo could be talking about other games in its vast library.

At the very least, I know Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be backwards compatible, according to the trailer. If games of that ilk can be played on the Switch 2, then Nintendo's backwards compatibility strategy is steering in the right direction.

Final thoughts

There's still plenty to learn about the Nintendo Switch 2, from its display, performance and all the new games the are set to arrive on the handheld. For me, however, I'm already know I'm going to lock down a purchase.

I would loathe losing access to my many Switch games I've accumulated over the years (especially with nieces and nephews abound), but I'm also in the market for an upgraded handheld. The Switch 2 makes sure both those points are taken care of.

We'll be learning more about Nintendo's anticipated console when it launches in sometime in 2025, with a Nintendo Direct taking place in April. For more on what to expect, check out the Switch 2's 5 biggest upgrades you need to know about.