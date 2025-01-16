Nintendo Switch 2 — 5 biggest upgrades you need to know

News
By
published

Here's what you can expect from Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)

After months of rumors and alleged leaks, the Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially unveiled. Nintendo posted a short announcement trailer, giving us a first look at the upcoming device. Based on the trailer, the Switch 2 is an updated version of the original instead of a radical new design.

The Nintendo Switch 2 trailer doesn’t go into details, but the redesigned elements are intriguing. The console and Joy-Con controllers appear larger, with the latter now all-black with colored accents. We also see an adjustable kickstand that extends across the entire back. This should make the handheld more comfortable to play on.

Here are the 5 biggest upgrades coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Bigger system

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo/YouTube)

The biggest upgrade, and we mean that literally, for the Switch 2 is that it's bigger than the original. We don’t have exact specs at the moment, but based on the trailer, the new system appears to be about half an inch bigger.

The display still has large bezels, though they appear a tad smaller than before. We speculate the screen could be 7.5-inches, if it is indeed half an inch larger than the Switch's display.

Updated ports

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Port-wise, the Switch 2 retains the bottom USB-C port for docking. However, there’s also an additional USB-C port up top, which should make it easier to play on the system while charging it. The power button, volume rocker, headphone jack, and game card slot appear relatively unchanged.

On top of that, the new handheld appears to have larger speakers than its predecessor.

Larger kickstand

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Another major update is that Switch 2 now has a large kickstand that goes along its entire back.

This is a welcome change to the simple (and flimsy) kickstand of the original. On top of that, the Switch 2’s kickstand is also adjustable, allowing you to set the system to your preferred viewing angle if you have it placed on a desk.

Updated dock

Nintendo Switch 2 console, controller and a TV

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch 2’s dock has rounded edges and features the Nintendo Switch 2 logo on its front.

We can’t glean additional details about the dock from the video, but as before, connecting the handheld to the dock will allow you to play it on a TV or monitor.

New Joy-Con controllers

Nintendo Switch 2 console

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Like the console, the Joy-Cons are slightly bigger than before. The new controllers are now black but have colored accents around their respective analog sticks and sides. Like the original system, the Joy-Cons can be used as two separate controllers. Their respective tops now have larger SL and SR buttons.

The Joy-Cons now snap to the sides instead of being slid into the console. This should make it much easier to attach and detach the controllers from the system. The controllers also snap to the new Joy-Con comfort grip peripheral.

The video doesn’t show how (or if) this peripheral has been updated other than supporting the new Joy-Cons.

Outlook

Those are all the upgrades we know about at the moment as Nintendo has not revealed official specs. However, this first look suggests a more ergonomic and intuitive design that should make it more comfortable to play on Switch 2.

If you’ve been anticipating Nintendo’s new handheld/console hybrid, then I’m sure you’re eager for the Switch 2-focused Nintendo Direct happening on April 2nd. We’ll be covering everything Nintendo Switch 2 related, so stay tuned for more!

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 20 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Ally X
(1TB Black)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Ally X 7" 120Hz...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Amazon
View
Asus ROG Ally X
Our Review
3
ROG Ally X Gaming Console...
ASUS
View
Lenovo Legion Go
Our Review
4
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo USA
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
5
Lenovo Legion Go Handheld...
Walmart
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
6
Valve Steam Deck 64GB...
Macy's
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
7
Lenovo - Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Target
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB Black)
Our Review
8
Lenovo Legion GO 8.8-in 144Hz...
GameStop
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
9
Valve Steam Deck,HDMI, 64 GB,...
Amazon
$499
View
Valve Steam Deck 256GB
(256GB Black)
10
Valve Steam Deck - 256gb...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.