Nintendo Switch 2 tipped for backwards compatibility — so don't sleep on these 15 epic Switch game deals

After what seems like an endless wait, Nintendo's next console could be announced today. As a lifelong Nintendo fan, I'm so excited I can barely stand it — and at times like these, I turn to retail therapy. Nintendo's hybrid console has an incredible library, and we've heard that the Nintendo Switch 2 could be backwards compatible. Many of the best Switch games are currently on sale, and there's no better time than now to scoop up some deals on any of the titles you've missed out on.

If you still haven't played our pick for the best game on Switch, now's the time to change that. Right now, you can grab The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on sale for $44 at Woot. Its expansive open-world gameplay will keep you entertained for dozens of hours. I also recommend picking up MySims Cozy Bundle on sale for $29 at Amazon. This super-cute collection of games gives you a ton of characters to interact with, furniture to craft and a whole world to decorate. I got this one for Christmas and I can't stop playing it.

Scroll down to see the deals I'm shopping while I wait for the Nintendo Switch 2. For more sales, see this Yeti sale from $17 at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $19 at Best Buy Try to beat 200 fast-paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics-based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt and turn your character precisely to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $21 at Amazon Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. Note: This deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital download for $24 at the Nintendo Store.

Neon White: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Get your speedrunning shoes on and expel demons from heaven in Neon White. This fast-paced action game sees you trying to traverse levels as fast as possible, giving solid challenge and excellent replayability as you'll progressively unlock upgrades to improve your runs.

MySims Cozy Bundle: was $39 now $29 at Amazon A collection of two beloved Wii games hits the Nintendo Switch. You'll move into a town full of cute MySims characters and help them with their problems by completing quests, building houses and furniture, decorating, gardening, fishing and more.

Sonic Frontiers: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Darkest Dungeon II: was $39 now $31 at Amazon The gritty roguelike strategy game Darkest Dungeon is back and better than ever with a sequel on Nintendo Switch. Darkest Dungeon II's punishing difficulty means that it's not for everyone, and you'll likely fail several times on your quest, but each small win you manage to earn is extremely satisfying.

Lego Horizon Adventures: was $59 now $38 at Amazon This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. Despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $41 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $44 at Woot! This take on the classic monster-hunting formula throws you back in time to find one of the most elusive Pokémon while also braving a wilder version of a familiar world. This one is a little different from the Pokémon games you're used to, but it's a good thing.