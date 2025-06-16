I didn't pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 — but it would be an instant buy if they ported this game

The Nintendo Switch 2 has caused quite an uproar.

Who doesn't love a shiny new console? My colleagues all had a clear "yes" or "no" when it came to pre-ordering the Switch 2, and everyone had a clear-cut argument for or against.

Look, I own the OG Switch and I love it, but the only time I really play on it is when my partner and I play couch co-op games... or to play the modern Zelda games.

But my mind can still be changed, and it will take just one game to make me buy the Switch 2, and throughout the final Nintendo Direct before the Switch 2's launch, I kept hoping they'd announce it. I'm talking about Baldur's Gate 3, an open-world RPG that has kept me captivated since its release in 2023.

I know, I know—I could just get a Steam Deck and play the game while traveling, so why don't I do that?

It's because I believe the Switch 2 is the perfect console for Baldur's Gate 3. Mouse Mode and Game Chat, for starters, could be implemented extremely well here. Having used a Switch 2 review unit to play games on the train this weekend past, here are the reasons why Baldur's Gate 3 needs to be ported to the brand new console.

Anything you throw at it

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

First things first: will Baldur's Gate 3 be able to run smoothly on the Nintendo Switch 2? Cyberpunk 2077 sure does. As my colleague Rory notes, "Yet Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 doesn’t just look marvellous, and run at a solid 40 fps, it outclasses even the game on the Steam Deck."

Now, having played Cyberpunk 2077 excessively on my PS5 Slim, I know this is a graphically intensive game and all the moving parts can be a drain on your console. But if the Switch 2 can run Cyberpunk, I don't see any reason why it shouldn't be able to run Baldur's Gate 3.

Built for co-op

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a co-op machine. Slide it into the dock and plug it into your TV and you'll unlock 4K resolution (in some titles) and a 120fps refresh rate (also in select titles) for smooth gameplay. Or use the kickstand to place it upright on a table. Two of the console's biggest selling points are its dedicated Mouse Mode and GameChat.

Mouse Mode would be perfect for Baldur's Gate 3, especially while traveling. Not only does it turn both Joy-Cons into mice, but it works even when the Joy-Cons are used, say, on your lap. Think of the possibilities! And GameChat does what it says on the tin: your friends and family will be able to hear you when you're playing online with them.

Plug in the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera and they'll be able to see you too — and I'd love to see the other player's reaction when I make evil chaotic choices in Baldur's Gate 3 and aggro an entire camp of enemies.

Traveling with my favorite pixels

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Full disclosure: I have spent 600 hours playing Baldur's Gate 3 on my PS5, and another 100 hours playing on my brother's console. It's become my comfort game, and I've grown fond of my in-game party and each character's quirks and dialogues. I want to travel with my party, and the Nintendo Switch 2 could be the solution.

I've played on our review unit a lot while on buses and trains. Its 7.9-inch screen is big but the console itself doesn't feel bulky or heavy, weighing 1.18lbs. I was able to (very comfortably) carry the Switch 2 in my backpack and I had no complaints.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The reason I want Baldur's Gate 3 on the Switch 2 — and not just settle for a Steam Deck — is because I also want to play the likes of Mario Kart World and, eventually, new Link-focused Zelda games. Yes, I want to have my cake and eat it too.

Baldur's Gate 3 and the Switch 2 feel like a match made in heaven, and I really hope that some day, we'll see one of the best games of all time ported to the little console that could.