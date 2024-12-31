Nintendo Switch 2 is the first console I’ve been truly excited about in almost 20 years

Over the years I’ve found that my interest in new consoles has waned quite considerably. There’s a lot of reasons for that, and I can definitely put some of the blame on Microsoft’s disastrous Xbox One reveal back in 2013. But there’s also the fact that I’m an adult now, and I don’t have the time or money to sit around playing games all the time.

But I’m finding that the Nintendo Switch 2 is another matter entirely. While I had absolutely no strong feelings towards the PS5 Pro prior to its release earlier this year, I am really looking forward to the launch of the Switch 2. Not just because it’s long overdue and I’m sick of Nintendo dragging its heels, but also because I know I’m almost certainly going to enjoy the heck out of playing it.

Frankly it’s probably the most excited I’ve been for a new console since the release of the Xbox 360 back in 2005.

The Xbox 360 launch was the last great console launch

The Xbox 360 was first unveiled…. Holy cow, it was over 19 years ago. Which is crazy to think about considering that was only two console generations ago. It was a huge step forward compared to the Xbox and PS2 in terms of actual graphics and gameplay, not to mention the fact it offered even more promise for online gaming and connectivity — something Microsoft actually delivered on.

Maybe it’s because I was 14 when the Xbox 360 first released, and the cynicism hadn’t completely dissipated those clouds of childlike wonder in my brain. But it could also be because subsequent console reveals have been pretty crappy.

The Xbox One launch is quite possibly the worst console launch since the Sega Saturn, while the PS4 seemed more focused on just not angering the entire gaming community with nonsense restrictions and executive comments.

Fast forward to the launch of the Xbox Series X and PS5 in 2020, and they just kinda passed me by. There was a lot of buzz on social media, but even after seeing what both consoles had to offer they definitely didn’t feel like must-haves. If anything the constant supply issues were the most interesting thing about both machines at the time.

The fact that there was such a huge gap between each generation, up to 8 years in some cases, didn’t help matters. I distinctly remember getting frustrated around 2011 because we were still using the same consoles from 2005/6 and there was no sign of a new one on the way. Needless to say the Xbox One launch was even more disappointing as a result.

As for the original Nintendo Switch, I was certainly intrigued by what Nintendo had to offer. But having never owned a Nintendo console, and just coming off the back of whatever the Wii U was trying to be, I was something I would be looking at from a distance — at least for the time being. Fast forward to now, and it’s the only console I play with any regularity.

The Switch’s hybrid nature is its biggest strength

Despite a few stumbles in the console business, Nintendo’s handhelds have always been top notch. The problem was they always felt a little underpowered compared to home video game consoles (or gaming PCs), so they generally got the most of my attention when I was at home.

The Switch changed all that. It may not be as powerful as what Microsoft and Sony have to offer, even back in 2017, but it had something that bigger consoles lacked — portability. In the past, playing the latest Zelda game meant being glued to a TV screen, but the Switch made it so that you could play Breath of the Wild on a plane or in the back of a Starbucks without any issues.

It was a console that you could take out into the world, and I got a Switch so that I could take advantage of that. Faced with the prospect of spending Christmas at my grandparents’ house where there was limited internet access and zero cell signal, I needed something to help me pass the time. There was only so much Christmas TV and family socialising I can stand before I stand to go crazy.

Heck, even if you’re staying in your own home, being able to pick up a Switch from the living room and carry on with your hand lying in bed is a gamechanger. It quickly got to the point where I was spending 99% of my time with the Switch in handheld mode.

Even now, I’m not sure I’ve played my Switch on the TV since I finished Tears of the Kingdom sometime in the middle of last year. When it’s not recharging my handheld, my Switch dock is apparently only good for gathering dust.

And that’s why I’m so eager to get my hands on the Switch 2. Because it sounds like we’ll be getting more of the same.

The Switch 2 doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel

Despite the Switch being around since mid-2017, Microsoft and Sony haven’t really tried to copy what it can do. Sure, both consoles have Remote Play and cloud gaming features, while Sony released the PlayStation Portal to help facilitate that. But having spent a good amount of time playing both the PS5 and Xbox Series X remotely, the experience doesn’t come close to playing on a Switch. Nintendo’s way is a heck of a lot more versatile thanks to it not needing a constant internet connection to work.

Design leaks we’ve seen suggest that the Switch 2 won’t be changing that experience very much. In fact those leaks suggest that the console will look more or less identical to its predecessor — albeit with a few changes like a larger display, magnetic Joy-Cons and possibly some new buttons. Which is exactly what I wanted from Nintendo’s follow-up.

There are so many ways Nintendo could have messed up the Switch’s successor. You only have to look at the reception to the Wii and Wii U to see that one generation of success doesn’t guarantee a follow-up is going to sell well. I’m hoping that by making sure to stick to the same strengths as the Switch, while offering an upgrade to performance and battery life, the Switch 2 will go down just as well as the original. It’ll certainly be enough to get me buying the machine pretty quickly.

Bottom line

There is a lot we don’t know about the Switch 2 at the moment, and odds are we won’t have a fuller picture of what to expect until Nintendo actually announces the console. That’s rumored to be happening at some unspecified point in Q1 of 2025. I can’t help but be excited to see what Nintendo has in store for us, and what the Switch 2 can actually do.

I can do without the fancy gimmicks and features that may be thrown into the Switch 2, if I’m being honest. Though I suspect that they will be present, because Nintendo’s gonna Nintendo. But I’ll be happy as long as Nintendo maintains the hybrid functionality of the console, and lets people play every single Switch 2 game in handheld and TV mode. Better graphics, frame rate and all those other things will just be a nice bonus.