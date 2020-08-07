The Batman (2021) release date, cast, news, Joker and other villains

It seems like we're finally going to learn more about The Batman (2021) movie. Not only does it have a release date that seems plausible, and a date for more details, we've also got big news about one of the caped crusader's most iconic villains. Hopefully, it's juicy enough to sate folks upset about Bruce Wayne's casting, because this film is going to be the start of a new trilogy.

Personally, I'm pretty hyped for this movie, as its cast appears to pivot from the Zack Snyder movies' tendencies for wooden actors. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming The Batman movie.

The Batman (2021) movie cheat sheet

Release date: October 1, 2021 (according to a Deadline report)

October 1, 2021 (according to a Deadline report) Director: Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright — and Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis

The Batman (2021) trailer

There isn't a The Batman trailer yet, but it appears we may be coming closer to actually seeing some of the movie. On August 22, at DC FanDome, Reeves will be sharing more of the movie, per this tweet below.

Incredibly excited to see everyone at #DCFanDome on August 22nd -- can't wait to share more about #TheBatman with you...

OK, so there is no trailer for The Batman yet, but we do have a little under a minute of atmospheric test footage of Robert Pattinson in the batsuit.

Gotham's baddest need to pencil June 25, 2021 into their calendars. The Batman drops into theaters on that date — which probably means the earliest public screenings will take place on the evening of June 24.

That's just the U.S. release date, and no U.K. release date is known at this point.

The Batman (2021)'s new Joker

Are you ready for another Mr. J? The Direct reports that director "Matt Reeves is planning to introduce a new Joker into his Batman trilogy." Just don't expect said clown-prince of crime to terrorize Gotham up front.

The report continues that "Reeves is planning for the Joker to appear in the second and third movies as one of the films' multiple villains." We will only see reference to the character in the first movie of this trilogy.

The new Joker has yet to be cast.

The Batman (2021) set photos

Out of the blur and into the ... shadows? The latest Batman 2021 photos, tweeted by director Matt Reeves, show the caped crusader himself, near his Batmobile:

While we've seen Pattinson in the new bat-suit in the dark, a trio of set photos and a video of "Batman" falling down on his motorcycle, show us a lot more of the outfit. While we love the smaller "ears" the ribbed armor seems a bit over-designed.

Leaked photos reveal the new Batman suit (being worn by Robert Pattinson's stunt double) for Matt Reeve's 'THE BATMAN' film.

This is how it happened, this is how the Batman died...

The Batman (2021) cast: who are the heroes and villains?

A lot of old-school Batman fans didn't take the casting of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman nicely, as the heartthrob is best known for portraying Edward, the ever-so-sparkly vampire character at the core of the Twilight films. Pattinson will be directed by Matt Reeves (10 Cloverfield Lane, War for the Planet of the Apes).

But to politely push back at this reaction, I'll say I agree with Zack Sharf of IndieWire who explained how Pattinson's career proved he's more than just the iconic role. For example, Pattinson's earning raves for starring in The Lighthouse, a highly-hyped black and white film that co-stars Willem Dafoe, is directed by Robert Eggers (the luminary behind The Witch) and comes from A24, a beloved indie distributor.

In terms of Batman's potential villains, Zoë Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) will co-star as Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) one of the first casting choices that got rave reactions from most. Similarly, the public loved the news that Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine) is signed on to portray Edward Nashton, The Riddler.

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America) will play Bruce Wayne's major ally, Commissioner Gordon.

The latest rumors come from Deadline Hollywood and The Wrap, which (respectively) float the possibilities that Colin Farrell is under consideration to play The Penguin and Andy Serkis may nab the role of Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman (2021) plot: What's Bats up to?

Unlike the above list of the top-billed Bat-cast, the details of what they'll be doing is less clear. He'll probably fight The Riddler, and face conflicting feeling about how to deal with Selina Kyle's Catwoman, who likely steals jewels and his heart.

Additionally, Robert Pattinson's teased the potential for an awesome new Batsuit, saying "Matt [Reeves] has got a really awesome idea about it ... I think this thing is going to be very, very cool.”

The Batman (2021) DCEU: Is this related to The Joker or the Zack Snyder murder-verse?

For the first half of that, the answer is an easy Nope. The Joker director Todd Phillips previously said that character will not appear in The Batman. Pattinson confirmed this detail in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

We're less sure about the latter. At the 2018 TCA Awards, director Matt Reeves said, "There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well. We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world."

Which leaves us scratching our heads and waiting for June 2021.