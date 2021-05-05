Download Adobe Sign: How to try Adobe Sign for free or with Document Cloud

If you’re currently shopping around for the best e-signature solutions, then Adobe Sign is a trusted industry leader with plenty to offer.

Adobe Sign comes as part of Adobe’s comprehensive Document Cloud (DC) platform, and can be purchased via three paid subscription plans: Adobe PDF Pack with e-sign, Adobe Acrobat DC with e-sign, and Adobe Acrobat with advanced e-sign.

In this article, we explain how to download Adobe Sign, as well as how to try it for free. We also go through all the available paid plan options, so you can choose the subscription that best suits your requirements.

Can I download Adobe Sign for free?

There are three paid plans that include Adobe Sign, and two of them—Acrobat Pro DC with e-sign and Acrobat Pro DC with advanced e-sign—come with seven-day free trials.

To access either of these free trials for Sign as a single user, you need to create an Adobe ID account first. You can set this up with your email address or through your Google, Facebook, or Apple accounts.

Next, you need to enter your credit card details on Adobe’s secure payment page. Unless you cancel your subscription within the seven free days, it will automatically become a paid plan.

For the Adobe Sign business and enterprise plan, there’s a 14-day free trial that gives you access to all of Adobe Sign’s features. It doesn’t require a credit card, but you do need to provide other details including your name, your company name and size (the number of people in your team), your business email address, your phone number, and your country/region.

How do I buy Adobe Sign DC?

As we’ve mentioned, there are three paid plans that include Adobe Sign: Adobe PDF Pack with e-sign, Acrobat Pro DC with e-sign, and Acrobat Pro DC with advanced e-sign. All three of these plans are available to purchase on Adobe’s website. Simply visit the Adobe Sign landing page, select "Plans & Pricing", then select "Buy Now" next to the plan of your choice and follow the instructions.

Adobe PDF Pack with e-sign is a basic online-only suite, which enables you to create, e-sign, share, convert, and combine PDFs online.

Adobe Pro DC with e-sign and Adobe Pro DC with advanced e-sign are desktop software suites. Adobe Pro DC with e-sign comes with extra features like password protection and text/image editing tools, while Adobe Pro DC with advanced e-sign adds customized branding to e-sign requests, plus other enhanced functions.

There are also multi-user editions of these plans, which allow you to add extra licenses to your account as your team grows.

What’s the price of Adobe Sign DC?

Explore paid plans for Adobe Sign on Adobe’s website (Image credit: Adobe)

With each single user plan, you can choose between an annual or monthly subscription.

Adobe PDF Pack with e-sign costs $199.88 for the whole year, which works out as $9.99 a month—though you can’t pay in monthly instalments. Then there’s the monthly plan, which costs $14.99 a month, where you aren’t committed to paying for a whole year’s subscription.

Adobe Pro DC with e-sign costs $14.99 a month with the annual plan, or $179.88 if prepaid for the whole year. If you opt for the monthly plan instead, it’ll cost $24.99 a month.

Adobe Pro DC with advanced e-sign is the most expensive plan. With the annual subscription, it ordinarily costs $27.99 a month, or $239.88 if prepaid for the whole year. However, until May 31 2021, there’s an introductory offer for first-time subscribers, which reduces the annual plan’s price to $19.99 a month. The monthly plan is also reduced, from $37.99 a month to just $29.99 a month.

For business team or multi-user editions, Acrobat DC with e-sign requires an annual commitment, and costs $16.99 a month per license or $203.88 a year per license. Acrobat DC with advanced e-sign also requires an annual commitment, and costs $29.99 a month per license ($21.99 a month per license with the introductory offer) or $263.88 a year per license.

If you’re interested in the business and enterprise plan for larger teams, you’ll need to contact the Adobe sales team to obtain pricing information.

Adobe Sign discount for teachers and students

Adobe doesn’t currently offer a Sign or Acrobat DC discount for teachers and students. However, those in education can still enjoy a saving of over 60% on the Creative Cloud All Apps subscription, which includes Adobe Acrobat Pro DC—an excellent PDF management tool.

With this discount, the All Apps plan only costs $19.99 a month (increasing to $29.99 a month after the first year), or $239.88 a year if paid annually (increasing to $359.88 after the first year).

How can I get started with Adobe Sign?

You can access several helpful tutorials on Adobe’s website (Image credit: Adobe)

If you’re new to Adobe Sign, you should take advantage of Adobe’s online tutorials, or by selecting "Learn & Support" on the Adobe Sign landing page.

There are several video guides to choose from, including how-to guides on sending, signing, and tracking documents, as well as editing templates and creating digital signatures, among others. What’s more, you can filter the content by selecting "Beginner" or "Experienced" at the top of the web page.

Adobe Sign: Key info you need to know

Since its launch in 2015, Acrobat DC (of which Adobe Sign is an integral part) has been a leading cloud-based PDF management software suite that enables users to create, edit, e-sign, share, and manage PDF documents with both colleagues and clients. Read our guide on how to download Acrobat to find out more on how to get Acrobat for your machine or your business.

Adobe Sign is used and trusted by businesses of all sizes, and its e-signatures are legally binding and conform with e-signature laws across the globe.

Adobe Sign: Android and iOS apps

There’s an Adobe Sign mobile app, which works on Android and iOS supported mobile devices. It’s available to purchase and download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

To use Adobe Sign on your mobile, you need to have an Adobe subscription that includes Adobe Sign—such as Adobe PDF Pack or Adobe Acrobat DC.

With the mobile app, you get all of your important e-sign solutions in one place. You can sign documents on the go, send them to others for signing, manage and securely store them, as well as scan paper documents to turn them into PDFs.

Adobe Sign alternatives

DocuSign is popular across the world. It comes with great encryption/security and matches Adobe Sign for e-signing features and functions. It also has a user-friendly interface and can be integrated with Salesforce, Apple, and Google apps, plus others.

Other viable alternatives include Secure Signing, SignEasy, and OneSpan Sign.