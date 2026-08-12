Netflix is about to lose an intense survival thriller movie with an insane twist — and now is the perfect time to watch

Netflix is known for its churn, which is basically the constant cycle of titles being removed from the streaming service’s library and replaced with new additions throughout the month. It’s pretty easy to miss what’s leaving given there’s no dedicated section for departing titles, but as someone who regularly keeps up with the churn, I’m always tracking what’s on its way out. That’s why I was shocked to see the movie “Fall” leaving Netflix this month.

“Fall” is an intense survival thriller that very much plays on people’s fear of heights. It’s not a particularly huge fear of mine, but after seeing this film for the first time, I definitely experienced some vertigo. What surprised me about it leaving Netflix, though, is that its sequel, “Fall 2: Deadpoint,” is arriving in theaters at the beginning of September. So, if you’re looking to check it out for the first time or need a refresher ahead of the sequel, now is quite literally the perfect time to stream “Fall” on Netflix.

You have until August 17 to watch “Fall,” meaning you have less than a week to add this survival thriller to your watchlist. But if you need more convincing before diving into this nerve-shredding movie, here’s everything you need to know.

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What is ‘Fall’ about?

Fall (2022 Movie) Official Trailer - Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner - YouTube Watch On

“Fall” follows Becky Connor (Grace Caroline Currey), a skilled climber who has stopped climbing since her husband, Dan (Mason Gooding), died in a tragic accident. Nearly a year after his death, Becky’s friend Hunter (Virginia Gardner) encourages her to take on one final climb: the abandoned B-67 TV tower, a 2,000-foot structure standing in the middle of the desert.

Hunter hopes the dangerous challenge will help Becky move forward, while Becky plans to scatter Dan’s ashes from the top of the tower. After a difficult ascent up the tower’s old, deteriorating ladders, the pair finally reach the summit. However, their relief quickly turns to panic when the ladder breaks during their descent, leaving them stranded on a tiny platform thousands of feet above the ground.

With no easy way back down, limited supplies and no one nearby to help, Becky and Hunter must find a way to attract attention and escape the tower before their situation becomes fatal.

‘Fall’ will make your stomach drop

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Lionsgate / Alamy Stock Photo)

Upon reading the premise, you probably now understand why “Fall” is such a physically intense movie. Even though you know what you’re watching isn’t real, the film makes brilliant use of its isolated, high-altitude setting to create a genuine sense of discomfort. From the opening minutes, where we see protagonist Becky enjoying a climb up a mountain, the film wastes no time putting you in an incredibly uncomfortable situation. And that’s only a taste of the madness to come, when she and her best friend decide to climb a decommissioned 2,000-foot tower in the middle of a desert, because that seems like such a great idea.

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Obviously, people with a thrill for this kind of thing might find it to be an entertaining watch, but for those who cannot stand heights, it might be pure nightmare fuel. In fact, rather than relying entirely on green screens, the production built a 60-foot tower section on top of a 2,000-foot cliff in the Mojave Desert to replicate real wind, heat, and terrifying heights for the actors. That alone makes this film feel all the more terrifying, and the dedication to bringing such a physically demanding production to life is seriously impressive.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Lionsgate / Alamy Stock Photo)

Even though “Fall” does a great job of making you sweat and grip the edge of your seat, it also becomes more than just a survival thriller, evolving into a character drama. While Becky and Hunter desperately try to find a way back down to the ground, they’re also forced to confront a lot of suppressed trauma. As they deal with severe heat, dehydration and hunger, they’re simultaneously caught up in some intense psychological conflict. Without going into spoilers, their conversations at the top of the tower prove to be some of the best scenes in the movie.

There’s also an insane twist that I obviously won’t talk about, but it makes the final act of this movie that much more intense, and I’m curious to see if they’ll use the same formula for “Fall 2.” Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner also do a great job of carrying what is essentially a two-hander. With much of the movie relying on their performances, the pair have to sell both the physical exhaustion and increasingly complicated emotions of their characters.

Perhaps the most fun thing about “Fall” though is that it makes you question whether you’d ever be mad enough to attempt something like this yourself.

Stream ‘Fall’ now before the sequel ‘Deadpoint’

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Lionsgate / Alamy Stock Photo)

If you’re not too afraid of heights and need something thrilling to watch this week, I’d highly recommend streaming “Fall” on Netflix before it leaves on August 17, especially with the sequel arriving in theaters just a few weeks later.

It’s an incredibly effective survival thriller, and every time Becky and Hunter come up with another desperate plan, there’s an inevitable moment of “absolutely not” as you watch from the safety of your couch. It’s nightmare fuel for some, to say the least.

“Fall 2: Deadpoint” is dropping in theaters on September 2. While I don’t have high expectations, given I’m a little confused about why it needed a sequel, the trailer looked interesting enough.

It introduces a new pair of protagonists and puts them in a similarly terrifying high-altitude survival situation. Jax (Harriet Slater), who is grieving the death of her sister, and Luce (Arsema Thomas), her sister’s fearless friend, travel to Thailand to attempt the infamous plank walk on Mount Kwan. When a rockslide leaves them stranded on a narrow plank 3,000 feet above the ground, they have to find a way to survive and escape.

Now is your chance to stream “Fall” on Netflix before the sequel comes out. And if you need more similar movies to get your heart rate up this week, it’s worth checking out these five thriller movies about being trapped after watching the No. 1 movie on Netflix, “The Last House.”

Stream "Fall" on Netflix now

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