How you can watch the solar eclipse on August 12

The world is set to witness a total solar eclipse on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. However, the extent of the eclipse you’ll be able to see depends on where you are. While Greenland, Iceland, and northern Spain will get to view a total solar eclipse, if you’re in the U.S., Canada, or the U.K., you will only be treated to a partial eclipse.

The U.K. will see the deepest partial eclipse of the three, with up to 93% of the Sun covered in places like Cardiff and Belfast. The U.S. and Canada, meanwhile, will only see a smaller bite taken out of the Sun, with the best views from northeastern areas such as Atlantic Canada.

And what about those outside of these regions? Or, even if you’re in any of these locations and are unsure about stepping out? Well, good news, you can view this upcoming solar eclipse online, too, and completely free from wherever you are!

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Where to watch the solar eclipse in the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

(Image credit: BBC)

Around 26 U.S. states, particularly those in the Northeast, will be able to view the solar eclipse at different times. The deepest coverage is expected in Fairbanks, Alaska, with the maximum eclipse reaching 37% at around 8:27 a.m. AKDT.

Other northeastern states, such as Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, will experience between 10% and 28% maximum eclipse in the afternoon, between 1:48 p.m. and 1:56 p.m. EDT.

Swipe to scroll horizontally City, State Max. Eclipse Max. Percent Anchorage, AK 8:22:01 a.m. AKDT 27.9% Augusta, ME 1:53:04 p.m. EDT 21.3% Portland, ME 1:53:38 p.m. EDT 19.4% Montpelier, VT 1:49:21 p.m. EDT 17.4% Burlington, VT 1:48:02 p.m. EDT 16.9% Concord, NH 1:52:49 p.m. EDT 16.9% Juneau, AK 8:24:15 a.m. AKDT 16.7% Manchester, NH 1:53:21 p.m. EDT 16.6% Boston, MA 1:55:10 p.m. EDT 16.0% Worcester, MA 1:54:18 p.m. EDT 14.8% Providence, RI 1:55:43 p.m. EDT 14.6% Springfield, MA 1:53:29 p.m. EDT 13.5% Albany, NY 1:50:43 p.m. EDT 13.0% Hartford, CT 1:54:02 p.m. EDT 12.9% New Haven, CT 1:54:34 p.m. EDT 11.8% Bridgeport, CT 1:54:26 p.m. EDT 11.2%

Canadians are more fortunate, as every province will see at least some part of the partial eclipse. However, Eastern Canada, especially Atlantic Canada and Newfoundland, will see the deepest coverage - between 53% and 61%.

Swipe to scroll horizontally City Max. Eclipse Max. Percent St. John's 3:34:59 p.m. NDT 53.1% Charlottetown 2:57:26 p.m. ADT 34.7% Halifax 3:00:02 p.m. ADT 31.1% Fredericton 2:53:52 p.m. ADT 28.9% Montreal 1:45:38 p.m. EDT 18.4% Ottawa 1:42:42 p.m. EDT 15.5% Toronto 1:40:07 p.m. EDT 8.2% Edmonton 10:38:36 a.m. MDT 6.5% Winnipeg 12:02:22 p.m. CDT 5.3% Regina 10:50:20 a.m. CST 3.2% Calgary 10:36:57 a.m. MDT 2.1%

The U.K. will experience a noticeably deeper partial eclipse than North America, which begins shortly after 6 p.m. BST.

Southwestern England and Wales will see the deepest coverage, with Cardiff and the Isles of Scilly being the best U.K. locations to view the eclipse.

(Image credit: BBC)

Now, since the eclipse will happen close to sunset, the Sun is expected to be only 19 to 16 degrees above the horizon, depending on your location. Make sure you have an unobstructed view at this time to view the phenomenon.

Here are the places in the U.K. where you can see the eclipse.

Swipe to scroll horizontally City Max. Eclipse Max. Percent Belfast 7:08:27 p.m. BST 93.0% Gibraltar 8:39:27 p.m. CEST 93.0% Cardiff 7:13:47 p.m. BST 92.2% Birmingham 7:11:54 p.m. BST 91.7% Glasgow 7:06:06 p.m. BST 91.3% London 7:13:21 p.m. BST 91.3% Manchester 7:10:11 p.m. BST 91.3% Edinburgh 7:05:52 p.m. BST 90.6%

How to watch the solar eclipse online from anywhere

If you don't live in the path of the total or partial solar eclipse happening on August 12, you can still watch the event online on YouTube.

NASA will stream the solar eclipse on NASA+ and its official YouTube channel from Spain through an aircraft from 1:15 p.m. ET.

The European Space Agency will also host a live YouTube broadcast from the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre in Spain. There will also be a dedicated telescope feed starting at 19:30 CEST, or 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. ET.

The Royal Museums Greenwich YouTube channel will also host a live broadcast from the Royal Observatory Greenwich in the U.K., which will experience about 90% of the maximum eclipse. It will start at 1:10 p.m. ET.

If you’re planning to see the eclipse offline, make sure that you use adequate protective gear while doing so. Ideally, look for ISO 12312-2-certified eclipse glasses, which can block 99.999% of visible light, including nearly all UV and infrared radiation. Regular sunglasses, even if they are dark, do not come close to this level of protection.