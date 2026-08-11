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How you can watch the solar eclipse on August 12

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The sky is putting on a spectacular show – and you won’t want to miss it

Illustrative photo of a young woman sitting on the balcony of her flat in Nice&#039;s Old Port, wearing protective glasses for the solar eclipse scheduled for 12 August 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The world is set to witness a total solar eclipse on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. However, the extent of the eclipse you’ll be able to see depends on where you are. While Greenland, Iceland, and northern Spain will get to view a total solar eclipse, if you’re in the U.S., Canada, or the U.K., you will only be treated to a partial eclipse.

The U.K. will see the deepest partial eclipse of the three, with up to 93% of the Sun covered in places like Cardiff and Belfast. The U.S. and Canada, meanwhile, will only see a smaller bite taken out of the Sun, with the best views from northeastern areas such as Atlantic Canada.

And what about those outside of these regions? Or, even if you’re in any of these locations and are unsure about stepping out? Well, good news, you can view this upcoming solar eclipse online, too, and completely free from wherever you are!

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Where to watch the solar eclipse in the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

August 12 solar eclipse coverage

(Image credit: BBC)

Around 26 U.S. states, particularly those in the Northeast, will be able to view the solar eclipse at different times. The deepest coverage is expected in Fairbanks, Alaska, with the maximum eclipse reaching 37% at around 8:27 a.m. AKDT.

Other northeastern states, such as Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, will experience between 10% and 28% maximum eclipse in the afternoon, between 1:48 p.m. and 1:56 p.m. EDT.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

City, State

Max. Eclipse

Max. Percent

Anchorage, AK

8:22:01 a.m. AKDT

27.9%

Augusta, ME

1:53:04 p.m. EDT

21.3%

Portland, ME

1:53:38 p.m. EDT

19.4%

Montpelier, VT

1:49:21 p.m. EDT

17.4%

Burlington, VT

1:48:02 p.m. EDT

16.9%

Concord, NH

1:52:49 p.m. EDT

16.9%

Juneau, AK

8:24:15 a.m. AKDT

16.7%

Manchester, NH

1:53:21 p.m. EDT

16.6%

Boston, MA

1:55:10 p.m. EDT

16.0%

Worcester, MA

1:54:18 p.m. EDT

14.8%

Providence, RI

1:55:43 p.m. EDT

14.6%

Springfield, MA

1:53:29 p.m. EDT

13.5%

Albany, NY

1:50:43 p.m. EDT

13.0%

Hartford, CT

1:54:02 p.m. EDT

12.9%

New Haven, CT

1:54:34 p.m. EDT

11.8%

Bridgeport, CT

1:54:26 p.m. EDT

11.2%

Canadians are more fortunate, as every province will see at least some part of the partial eclipse. However, Eastern Canada, especially Atlantic Canada and Newfoundland, will see the deepest coverage - between 53% and 61%.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

City

Max. Eclipse

Max. Percent

St. John's

3:34:59 p.m. NDT

53.1%

Charlottetown

2:57:26 p.m. ADT

34.7%

Halifax

3:00:02 p.m. ADT

31.1%

Fredericton

2:53:52 p.m. ADT

28.9%

Montreal

1:45:38 p.m. EDT

18.4%

Ottawa

1:42:42 p.m. EDT

15.5%

Toronto

1:40:07 p.m. EDT

8.2%

Edmonton

10:38:36 a.m. MDT

6.5%

Winnipeg

12:02:22 p.m. CDT

5.3%

Regina

10:50:20 a.m. CST

3.2%

Calgary

10:36:57 a.m. MDT

2.1%

The U.K. will experience a noticeably deeper partial eclipse than North America, which begins shortly after 6 p.m. BST.

Southwestern England and Wales will see the deepest coverage, with Cardiff and the Isles of Scilly being the best U.K. locations to view the eclipse.

August 12 solar eclipse coverage in the U.K.

(Image credit: BBC)

Now, since the eclipse will happen close to sunset, the Sun is expected to be only 19 to 16 degrees above the horizon, depending on your location. Make sure you have an unobstructed view at this time to view the phenomenon.

Here are the places in the U.K. where you can see the eclipse.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

City

Max. Eclipse

Max. Percent

Belfast

7:08:27 p.m. BST

93.0%

Gibraltar

8:39:27 p.m. CEST

93.0%

Cardiff

7:13:47 p.m. BST

92.2%

Birmingham

7:11:54 p.m. BST

91.7%

Glasgow

7:06:06 p.m. BST

91.3%

London

7:13:21 p.m. BST

91.3%

Manchester

7:10:11 p.m. BST

91.3%

Edinburgh

7:05:52 p.m. BST

90.6%

How to watch the solar eclipse online from anywhere

If you don't live in the path of the total or partial solar eclipse happening on August 12, you can still watch the event online on YouTube.

If you’re planning to see the eclipse offline, make sure that you use adequate protective gear while doing so. Ideally, look for ISO 12312-2-certified eclipse glasses, which can block 99.999% of visible light, including nearly all UV and infrared radiation. Regular sunglasses, even if they are dark, do not come close to this level of protection.

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Krishi Chowdhary
Krishi Chowdhary
Contributor

Krishi is a VPN writer covering buying guides, how-to's, and other cybersecurity content here at Tom's Guide. His expertise lies in reviewing products and software, from VPNs, online browsers, and antivirus solutions to smartphones and laptops. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.

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