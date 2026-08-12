I held the Pixel Tag and it does one critical thing that the AirTag doesn’t — here’s what it is

I’ve said in my AirTag 2 review how it’s the most findable tracker ever created, but Google might dethrone it with the impending arrival of the Pixel Tag. It’s Google’s direct response to Apple, complete with an ultra-sleek design, one year’s worth of battery life, ultra-wideband support, the same $29 price, and more.

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Yet, it does something else that completely elevates it above the AirTag. I’m specifically referring to my annoyance when the battery gets low. With the AirTag, I get one notification on my iPhone, and if I miss or forget about it, I end up realizing months after the fact that it’s dead (and no longer traceable).

The Pixel Tag, on the other hand, will continue to send low-battery notifications every two weeks until the battery dies. But that's not the only thing that helps set the Pixel Tag apart from the AirTag.

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Google Pixel Tag vs. Apple AirTag 2: Specifications

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel Tag Apple AirTag 2 Price $29 (1-pack) / $99 (4-pack) $29 (1-pack) / $99 (4-pack) Dimensions 28 x 46.1 x 5.4 mm 31.9 mm diameter x 8 mm depth Weight 0.4 ounces (11.8 grams) 0.4 ounces (11.8 grams) Materials Stainless steel & polycarbonate Stainless steel & plastic Water/Dust Resistance IP67 IP67 Reverse Phone Finding Yes (Built-in button) No Location Tech Ultra-Wideband (UWB) + Bluetooth Channel Sounding 2nd-Gen Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Battery Type User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell Battery Life Up to 1 year Up to 1 year Tracking Network Google Find Hub Apple Find My Network Item Sharing Up to 10 users Up to 5 users

Non-stop low-battery notifications

One of my biggest annoyances with Bluetooth trackers (especially the AirTag) is going to track an item down, only to discover the battery died months ago. Yes, I might’ve seen the initial low-battery notification on my phone, but sending just one alert really isn't enough.

This is exactly what makes the Pixel Tag way more helpful because, unlike the AirTag, it will persistently send low-battery reminders. You might say it’s overkill, but it’s necessary in my opinion, especially after testing dozens of trackers this year alone. By continuously sending notifications every two weeks until the battery dies, I’m bound to notice one of them and actually go out to buy a replacement coin cell battery.

How it compares to the AirTag 2

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Google really took the time to design the Pixel Tag to be the most findable tracker ever. There are several key advantages it has over the AirTag 2, which give it added value — especially considering they both share the same $29 price tag. Here are some of its standout features against the AirTag 2:

Two-way tracking: I can trace the AirTag 2 with my iPhone, but I can’t do the reverse. The Pixel Tag, however, works in both directions: my phone tracks the tag, and the tag’s integrated button can ring my phone.

I can trace the AirTag 2 with my iPhone, but I can’t do the reverse. The Pixel Tag, however, works in both directions: my phone tracks the tag, and the tag’s integrated button can ring my phone. Slimmer design: Measuring 5.4 mm thin compared to the AirTag 2’s 8mm-thick round shape, the Pixel Tag slides into card slots and wallet pockets with far less bulge.

Measuring 5.4 mm thin compared to the AirTag 2’s 8mm-thick round shape, the Pixel Tag slides into card slots and wallet pockets with far less bulge. Network & range precision: While the AirTag 2 relies on Apple's second-generation UWB chip, the Pixel Tag pairs Ultra-Wideband precision finding with Bluetooth Channel Sounding for reliable distance and directional guidance through obstacles up to 50 meters away.

While the AirTag 2 relies on Apple's second-generation UWB chip, the Pixel Tag pairs Ultra-Wideband precision finding with Bluetooth Channel Sounding for reliable distance and directional guidance through obstacles up to 50 meters away. Multi-user sharing: Google allows you to share a single Pixel Tag with up to 10 people in the Find Hub app — double Apple's limit of 5 — making it significantly better suited for shared family items like keys, pet collars, and equipment.

Outlook

There have been plenty of Android-compatible key finders and trackers, but I think the Pixel Tag finally fills a crucial gap in the ecosystem. By pairing a robust hardware design with seamless Google Find Hub integration, end-to-end encrypted tracking, reverse phone finding, and, most importantly, those persistent low-battery notifications.

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Google has a tracker that doesn't just match the competition — it genuinely makes finding anything way easier. The Pixel Tag goes on sale November 11 for $29 individually or $99 for a 4-pack.

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