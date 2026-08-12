I’m always open to trying a clever home hack, so when I stumbled across the latest fragrant trick to eliminate bad odors, I couldn’t wait to test it out.

Best of all, this latest viral hack is ultra cheap — its key ingredient is likely already sitting in your kitchen cupboard.

This popular homemade hack combines water with vanilla to create a spray. And if you’re a regular baker, it’s one ingredient that you’re bound to use on repeat.

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The key to this hack is to spray the fragrant water around your entranceway, creating a pleasant aroma when your walk through the door, both for yourself and guests.

While it can’t replace regular cleaning with one of the best vacuums, it can help bring a lighter ambience to hallways that are prone to the odors associated with footwear.

How to make vanilla water spray

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What you need:

Spray bottle

Water

Vanilla essence

I took a small spray bottle and added 1 cup of water. I then added ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract, using the regular grocery store brand I use when I bake. I gave the bottle a good shake to mix the solution.

How to use the vanilla water spray

Once the ingredients were blended, I sprayed the solution around my entranceway, both inside and outside of the front door. You can spray the solution on your flooring, doormats, carpet and curtains, but do be mindful of some materials. I kept the spray away from my hallway wallpaper.

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DilaBee Plastic Spray Bottles, 3-pack: was $11 now $8 at Amazon This 3-pack of plastic spray bottles is super handy for household use. Fill with homemade cleaning solutions, or just add water for a plant spray. Each bottle holds 12 oz of liquid, and contains an adjustable spray nozzle.

Did the vanilla water spray work?

According to Science Direct, vanilla contains the compound vanillin, which is primarily responsible for the characteristic flavor and smell of vanilla. Although it states it has sedative properties and can alleviate anxiety, I was keen to discover if it can actually eliminate odors or mask them.

I’d like to think that vanilla can neutralize odors, but it doesn’t. Instead, it works solely by overwhelming our olfactory receptors and masks odors such as spoiled eggs, pet urine and garbage smells.

However, it is a popular fragrance. In fact, as stated in research by Charles Spence into Olfactory hedonics at Oxford University, “vanilla is the world’s favorite flavor and fragrance.”

So, although vanilla can’t banish odors, it’s a popular choice for room sprays. What’s more, making a homemade solution of water and vanilla doesn’t contain any harmful VOCs, which might be present in alternative products such as aerosol sprays and scented candles. In this scenario, I’d choose it as my preferred product.

My verdict

Vanilla water spray creates a beautiful aroma that will certainly create a pleasant ambiance if you are expecting guests, or even trying to sell your property. Still, it doesn’t have the clout to eliminate odors.

If you really want to cut the bad smells, baking soda is a much better pantry staple, or I’d recommend investing in an air purifier with an activated carbon filter.

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