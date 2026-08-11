Google Pixel 11 Pro XL benchmarks leak — and Tensor G6 is nearly 50% slower than Galaxy S26 Ultra

Google is supposed to launch the new Pixel 11 series at a Made by Google event tomorrow evening. Unfortunately, the Pixel 11 Pro XL just popped up on Geekbench, revealing a phone that might not be able to keep up with the competition.

With the caveat that Geekbench listings can be faked, this doesn't look good.

We've seen one Geekbench listing for the Pixl 11 Pro XL, which reveals the new Tensor G6 chipset. The tested G6 has 7 cores with 16GB of RAM and appears to be running Android 17 out of the box.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

If you're unfamiliar with Geekbench, the test utilizes several tests to see how a CPU in a phone handles certain tasks. Single-core refers to how one core (or "mini-brain") handles a single task, like, say, photo editing. Multicore refers to how all the cores handle multitasking, such as running several open apps at once or gaming.

Here's how the Pixel 11 Pro XL compares to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 11 Pro XL Geekbench Scores compared Row 0 - Cell 0 Single-Core Score Multi-Core Score Google Pixel 11 Pro XL 2,112 5,196 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 2,995 8,562 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 2,808 10,212

Here's another caveat, though: Geekbench changed to its 7.0 version recently, which updates the hardware that the test uses to compare. Across the board, scores are lower in version 7 compared to the ones in version 6. So there's not a ton of data yet.

We ran Geekbench 7 just today on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra to get the above scores.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In single-core, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is weaker by 29% (iPhone) and 39% (Galaxy), but not so much worse that it isn't similar to previous years.

However, multicore is where things get worrying. The Pixel is 39% slower than the iPhone 17 Pro 17 and 49% slower than the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Notably, Pixel phones have tended to be slower than Apple and Samsung for years. However, Google is supposed to be catching up with new Tensor chips built on TSMC's more advanced 2nm process.

That process is supposed to bring a performance and efficiency boost. Last year's Tensor G5 was built on the TSMC 3nm process, the same platform used by chips like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Apple's A19 Pro.

Tom's Guide will be on hand at the Made by Google event tomorrow and once we have the phones in hand, we'll run the Pixel 11 Pro XL through our own battery of tests. Hopefully, this lone test proves to be the outlier and not the standard.

Correction: An earlier version of this article claimed the wrong percentage performance difference between the Pixel 11 Pro XL and other phones. This has been corrected.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.