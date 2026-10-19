As the days grow more chilly, TV is giving you yet another reason to cancel plans. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I’ve rounded up the biggest new and returning shows to watch this week across Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

This week, “Nobody Wants This” is back with more romantic complications as the lovebirds move in together. And after long hiatuses, “The Terminal List” loads up another mission for Chris Pratt, while Omar Sy’s gentleman thief returns for “Lupin” season 4. Meanwhile, Hulu's creepy new comedy-mystery “Phony” ponders a swapped mom.

The days are getting shorter, but your streaming queue is getting longer. Here’s what to watch on TV this week.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Some of Kelly's favorite shows in recent weeks: "The Diplomat," "Slow Horses" and "Love Is Blind."

‘Phony’ (Hulu)

Phony | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: What if your mom came home … and wasn’t your mom?

The plot: Sonny Cooke (Sam Nivola) has always been super close to his mom, Ellen (Connie Britton). Then he wakes up from a car crash convinced the woman waiting for him is not his mother at all. Everyone else thinks trauma has scrambled his brain, but Sonny starts hunting for clues that might prove the impossible: Mom has been swapped.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Hulu

‘The Terminal List’ season 2 (Prime Video)

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: When your new job comes with a kill list.

The plot: Four years after the action thriller series debuted, Chris Pratt’s James Reece is back, and this time the government wants him on the payroll. Offered a pardon in exchange for joining a new CIA-SEAL operation, Reece gets dragged into an international conspiracy with roots in Moscow, Langley and his own family tree. Nothing says fresh start like a government-sanctioned killing spree.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘Nobody Wants This’ season 3 (Netflix)

Nobody Wants This | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Movin’ on up to another relationship level.

The plot: Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) are happily past the will-they-won’t-they phase, but domestic bliss comes with plenty of firsts. Meanwhile, Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) re-enter the dating pool as newly single adults, while Morgan (Justine Lupe) throws herself into her career. Naturally, her supposedly platonic friendship with Sasha gets increasingly complicated.

Premiere date: All 10 episodes on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Lupin’ season 4 (Netflix)

Lupin: Part 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Someone’s stolen Assane’s thunder, and he’s taking that personally.

The plot: After three years away, Lupin returns with Omar Sy’s Assane Diop behind bars and, for once, seemingly content to stay there. Then someone starts committing spectacular art heists under his legendary alias, leaving Assane to take the fall. To catch the copycat, he’ll need to break out of prison and dust off his gentleman-thief act. Retirement was nice while it lasted.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Friday, Oct. 23 at 3 a.m ET

Where to watch: Netflix

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‘Newlyweds’ (NBC)

Newlyweds | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Falling in love is easy; sharing a life is the sitcom.

The plot: Téa Leoni and Tim Daly bring their real-life marriage to screen, playing a free-spirited woman and a recently divorced professor who impulsively wed after a whirlwind courtship. Now James has to make room in his peaceful routine for Jeanie’s unpredictable energy, with Jamie Lee Curtis playing the ex who may have some thoughts about this whole arrangement.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC and next day on Peacock

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