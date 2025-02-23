How to watch 'The Americas' online – stream docuseries narrated by Tom Hanks, release date, TV channel

The team behind "The Americas", the long-awaited wildlife documentary series narrated by Tom Hanks, travelled over 8,700 miles of landscape across five years to deliver the 10-episode show with “its toes in the Antarctic and its head in the Arctic".

"The Americas" drops on NBC in the U.S. on Sunday, February 23 at 7 p.m. E.T.

• U.S. — NBC (via Sling TV or Fubo) or next day on Peacock • Canada — Bravo

U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE)

That quote from executive producer Mike Gunton describes the pure scale of the Americas, with so much to explore in the middle. This new docuseries embraces cutting-edge technology to take viewers inside the lives of animals from across the supercontinent.

We see drone footage of a bear making a treacherous descent down a cliff face with two cubs hanging on for dear life and a sperm whale's eye view as it dives into the abyss – something never seen on TV before.

There's everything from orchid bees collecting over 40 different scents to giant river otters in Brazil hunting together and apple snails laying eggs in the Everglades to capuchin monkeys on Isla Jicaron using stone tools to crack nuts.

Can I watch 'The Americas' for free?

Yes, but not yet. 'The Americas' will arrive on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. on March 2. iPlayer is totally free to watch in the U.K., with a valid TV license.

How to watch "The Americas" in the U.S.

In the U.S., "The Americas" drops a double episode premiere on NBC on Sunday, February 23 at 7 p.m. E.T. before moving to 8 p.m. E.T. for the following episodes. It will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

A Peacock subscription costs $7.99 per month for Premium membership, but you'll get an ad-free experience with the $12.99 Premium Plus plan.

How to watch "The Americas" in Canada

"The Americas" drops in Canada on Bravo at 7 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, February 23 with new episodes weekly.

How to watch "The Americas" in the U.K.

"The Americas" is a co-production between the BBC and NBCUniversal and the new 10 part docuseries will start on BBC One on Sunday, March 2 at 6.30 p.m. GMT. It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch "The Americas" in Australia?

Unfortunately, "The Americas" hasn't been picked up for broadcast in Australia as yet but that is sure to change.

'The Americas' - Episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: “The Atlantic Coast” - Where wild horses battle, bald eagles chase ospreys and sharks protect fish.

S01 E02: “Mexico” - Where deserts meet tropics; see new footage of fledgling pygmy owls, orca hunting and more.

S01 E03: “The Wild West” - Where coyotes face a snowbound Yellowstone, bison battle on the plains and more.

S01 E04: “The Amazon” - TBA

S01 E05: “The Frozen North” - TBA

S01 E06: “The Gulf Coast” - TBA

S01 E07: “The Andes” - TBA

S01 E08: “The Caribbean” - TBA

S01 E09: “The West Coast" - TBA

S01 E10: “Patagonia” - TBA

"The Americas" - Trailer

Tom Hanks Narrates About Life in Your Own Backyard | The Americas | NBC - YouTube Watch On

'The Americas' FAQ

What has Tom Hanks had to say about "The Americas"? What was it that made you agree to be a part of this? When the opportunity arose to be the voice of The Americas, I said: “I think I've lived for that opportunity.” I knew that I would be learning an awful lot. I wanted to be on the front line. I feel lucky to be a part of this extraordinary project – of capturing something that is so real that is it's irrefutable to anybody who watches it. And it's just glorious to be a part of that. Mike Gunton said "Tom was the obvious person to do it. And I'll tell you why because, and I think it's been proved now we've done it, is that these shows are not just told. If they work really well, the audience have an experience where they don't lean back on it. They lean forward, they're involved, and the intensity of the stories, if you get them right, they're very visceral. They're very empathetic. They should get under your skin. And the skill of being able to weave the different emotions that the animals feel and relate to without it being too anthropomorphic. But making it feel relatable is really, really hard. And I just knew Tom would be able to do it, and indeed he did. And it's critical because some of these stories are quite intense, and people kind of need their hands held sometimes. ‘It's going to be okay,’ or actually, ‘this is really weird,’ or ‘this is really beautiful,’ and be able to lead people and to set up the tone because it is dramatic. To be able to tick all those boxes is incredibly hard thing to do. And Tom did it." In your own words, what is the Americas? Everything that we see in The Americas is about the great forces that have shaped our planet Earth. The Americas has been about 4 billion years in the making, and it has a cast of billions. It is a cavalcade of wonder. It's an hour of discovery. You will be enthralled, enlightened, educated and - foremost - entertained. This is TV at its absolute best, because - number one - you can't make this stuff up. It's the truth. It's real. Is there one story or one beautiful shot from the series that has really stuck with you and can you describe it? There is something extraordinary in watching creatures of all ages playing. That's my favourite part of The Americas – seeing how often all creatures great and small play, occupy their time, keep themselves entertained. Carefree youngsters - cubs, otters, pups, chicks, owls – learning how to do whatever they do for the first time. It seems like all of creation seeks some form of contact, affection, and togetherness that is undeniably a part of their behaviour.

