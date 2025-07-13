How to watch 'Human' online for free — stream documentary series from anywhere

Brave, lucky or resourceful — just how did the human race develop from its origins 300 millennia ago? A new five-part documentary series from the BBC reveals all and here's how you can watch "Human" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN, together with free streaming options.

'Human' streaming details, release date All five episodes of "Human" will be available to stream from Monday, July 14 at 9 p.m. BST.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi is at the helm to guide us through a historical journey of discovery, tracing humankind all of the way back to the very start to better understand how Homo sapiens evolved and became the superior species.

Thanks to breakthroughs in research technology, we've never known more about our ancient ancestry. This documentary uses a combination of modern DNA tracking and fossil evidence to build a detailed picture of our very origins across continents, with stories spanning tens of thousands of years.

"For millennia we have been the most dominant form of life on this planet, so it is easy to think that we were always destined for greatness," says Al-Shamahi. "But a revolution in ancient DNA technology and the latest fossil finds from dig sites across the world are forcing us to accept that our species’ story is far more extraordinary than we could ever imagine."

Read on and discover how you can watch "Human" online and from anywhere in the world, potentially for free.

How to watch 'Human' online for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first episode of "Human" hits U.K. screens on BBC Two at 9 p.m. BST on Monday, July 14. Further episodes go out every Monday at the same time. All five episodes of "Human" will land at the same time on the Beeb's FREE streaming platform, BBC iPlayer, on Monday, July 14. Just note that you need to have a valid TV licence to stream them.

How to watch 'Human' from anywhere in the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Human" on your usual service?

Can I watch 'Human' in the U.S., Australia or Canada? Although "Human" this is a co-production between the BBC and PBS, there is no sign yet of the series in the PBS schedule for the next few weeks. We've also scoured the schedules of services like BBC America and BritBox to see whether "Human" will be showing outside the U.K. Unfortunately, we can't see anywhere that it's listed in countries such as the U.S., Canada or Australia. Remember that if you're traveling to any of those territories from the U.K. you can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home stream of "Human" through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.

'Human' trailer

Human Trailer - The Untold Story of our Human Origins - BBC - YouTube Watch On

'Human' episode guide

Below is the BBC Two broadcast schedule for "Human" in the U.K.

Note that all episodes will land on the BBC iPlayer streaming service on Monday, July 14.

Episode 1 "The First of Us" — Monday, July 14

— Monday, July 14 Episode 2 "Into the Unknown" — Monday, July 21

— Monday, July 21 Episode 3 "Last Humans Standing" — Monday, July 28

— Monday, July 28 Episode 4 "Discovering the Americas" — Monday, August 4

— Monday, August 4 Episode 5 "A Great Gamble" — Monday, August 11

