How to watch 'Human' online for free — stream documentary series from anywhere
Five-part documentary tells a story 300,000 years in the making
Brave, lucky or resourceful — just how did the human race develop from its origins 300 millennia ago? A new five-part documentary series from the BBC reveals all and here's how you can watch "Human" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN, together with free streaming options.
All five episodes of "Human" will be available to stream from Monday, July 14 at 9 p.m. BST.
• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi is at the helm to guide us through a historical journey of discovery, tracing humankind all of the way back to the very start to better understand how Homo sapiens evolved and became the superior species.
Thanks to breakthroughs in research technology, we've never known more about our ancient ancestry. This documentary uses a combination of modern DNA tracking and fossil evidence to build a detailed picture of our very origins across continents, with stories spanning tens of thousands of years.
"For millennia we have been the most dominant form of life on this planet, so it is easy to think that we were always destined for greatness," says Al-Shamahi. "But a revolution in ancient DNA technology and the latest fossil finds from dig sites across the world are forcing us to accept that our species’ story is far more extraordinary than we could ever imagine."
Read on and discover how you can watch "Human" online and from anywhere in the world, potentially for free.
How to watch 'Human' online for FREE in the U.K.
The first episode of "Human" hits U.K. screens on BBC Two at 9 p.m. BST on Monday, July 14. Further episodes go out every Monday at the same time.
All five episodes of "Human" will land at the same time on the Beeb's FREE streaming platform, BBC iPlayer, on Monday, July 14. Just note that you need to have a valid TV licence to stream them.
Traveling outside the U.K? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can unblock BBC iPlayer and watch from anywhere when you download a VPN.
How to watch 'Human' from anywhere in the world
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Human" on your usual service?
You can still watch the documentary series thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ Money back guarantee
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch "Human" live online with our exclusive deal.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're a Brit abroad and want to view the BBC stream, you'd select a U.K. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream new and old episodes of "Human" online just as you would at home.
Can I watch 'Human' in the U.S., Australia or Canada?
Although "Human" this is a co-production between the BBC and PBS, there is no sign yet of the series in the PBS schedule for the next few weeks.
We've also scoured the schedules of services like BBC America and BritBox to see whether "Human" will be showing outside the U.K. Unfortunately, we can't see anywhere that it's listed in countries such as the U.S., Canada or Australia.
Remember that if you're traveling to any of those territories from the U.K. you can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home stream of "Human" through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.
'Human' trailer
'Human' episode guide
Below is the BBC Two broadcast schedule for "Human" in the U.K.
Note that all episodes will land on the BBC iPlayer streaming service on Monday, July 14.
- Episode 1 "The First of Us" — Monday, July 14
- Episode 2 "Into the Unknown" — Monday, July 21
- Episode 3 "Last Humans Standing" — Monday, July 28
- Episode 4 "Discovering the Americas" — Monday, August 4
- Episode 5 "A Great Gamble" — Monday, August 11
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Adam was the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles the publisher produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam can still be seen dusting his keyboard off to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide, having started his career at consumer champions Which?.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.