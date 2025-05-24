If the birth of the American West is about anything it is about the relentless competition for land and power and the ruthlessness with which that determination was executed. Hollywood A-Lister Kevin Costner presents a variety of stories from different perspectives...

"Kevin Costner's The West" airs on the History Channel in the U.S. and Canada every Thursday — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

"Kevin Costner's The West" will premiere in the U.S. on Monday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET/ PT with back-to-back episodes followed by a special presentation of Episode 3 on Tuesday, May 27. It will then return to a regularly scheduled time slot of 9 p.m. Mondays on the History Channel.

These include tales from figures such as Meriwether Lewis and William Clark who led exploration of the Louisiana Purchase from 1804 to 1806 along with young Lemhi Shoshone woman Sacagawea and stories of clashes between lawmen and outlaws.

The rise of cowboys and ranchers will feature as will the courageous resistance of Native American tribes who valiantly defended their ancestral land, the resilience of trailblazing women and the fervor of fortune seekers and abolitionists.

Best known for his starring role in 'Yellowstone', Costner's return to tell the tales of 'The West' promises to be an epic story.

Read on for how to watch "Kevin Costner's The West" online and from anywhere in the world.

"Kevin Costner's The West" will premiere in Canada on Monday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET/ PT with back-to-back episodes followed by a special presentation of Episode 3 on Tuesday, May 27. It will then return to a regularly scheduled time slot of 9 p.m. ET/PT Mondays on the History Channel.

"Kevin Costner's The West" will premiere in Australia on Wednesday, May 28 on Stan.

"Kevin Costner's The West" will premiere on Sky HISTORY in the UK on Monday, June 2 at 9 p.m. BST.

'Kevin Costner's The West' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01 - "Fallen Timbers": Chief Little Turtle leads the Indian Nations of the Northwest Confederacy to a major victory over the fledgling U.S. Army; a new force under General "Mad" Anthony Wayne embarks on a counteroffensive, leading to a new era of westward expansion.

Chief Little Turtle leads the Indian Nations of the Northwest Confederacy to a major victory over the fledgling U.S. Army; a new force under General "Mad" Anthony Wayne embarks on a counteroffensive, leading to a new era of westward expansion. S01 E02 - "Colter's Run": After building his reputation as a formidable hunter, John Colter chooses to stay out in the wilderness and enter the booming fur trade; when he repeatedly ignores warnings from the Blackfeet, he's taken captive and forced to make a run for his life.

After building his reputation as a formidable hunter, John Colter chooses to stay out in the wilderness and enter the booming fur trade; when he repeatedly ignores warnings from the Blackfeet, he's taken captive and forced to make a run for his life. S01 E03 - "Oregon Trails": TBA

'Kevin Costner's The West' FAQ

What westerns has Kevin Costner starred in? "Silverado" (1985), "Dances With Wolves" (1990), "Wyatt Earp" (1994), "Open Range" (2003), "Let Him Go" (2020), and "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" (2024). He also played a significant role in the miniseries "Hatfields & McCoys" (2012).

Will 'Kevin Costner's The West' be on Netflix? No, 'Kevin Costner's The West' will not be on Netflix initially. Catch all the action on History.com or an cable-cutting service like Sling TV.