If "Jurassic Park" changed the way the world saw dinosaurs, the first series of "Walking with Dinosaurs" in 1999 added flesh and bona fide research to those very old bones. And now, twenty six years later, it is back with a new cast of characters (see trailer below) from over 60 million years ago...

New scientific evidence has revealed much more about how dinosaurs actually lived, hunted, fought and died and state-of-the-art visual effects are used here to stunning effect to deliver that knowledge and history to a new and demanding audience in the same style that won over so many at the turn of the last century.

According to the advance publicity, the 2025 series will take us from ancient Morocco to meet the largest carnivorous dinosaur ever known (Spinosaurus) to North America to watch a young Triceratops fight for survival and Portugal where a Lusotitan has a struggle of a different kind.

And then there's the Utahraptors, Albertosaurus and Pachyrhinosaurus. Who? What? Tune in to find out.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Walking with Dinosaurs" online now, live and on-demand through Nine PBS.org.

How to watch "Walking with Dinosaurs" for FREE in the U.S.

"Walking with Dinosaurs" begins on Monday, June 16 with back-to-back episodes at 7 p.m. ET on Nine PBS and livestream. This will continue until Wednesday, June 18 where the series concludes at 8 p.m. ET.

Don't have time during the week to watch them. No worries, there will also be a Dinosaur marathon of all episodes on Sunday, June 22 from 11 a.m. ET.

If you don't have access to cable, you can stream your local PBS channel through the PBS website and app.

How to watch "Walking with Dinosaurs" from anywhere

Our favourite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN, you can access streaming services from different regions.

Can you watch 'Walking with Dinosaurs' online in Canada?

Unfortunately, while PBS is available to Canadian residents, the Nine PBS channel isn't.

How to watch 'Walking with Dinosaurs' online in the U.K

The new six-part "Walking with Dinosaurs" docuseries is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer. This is before PBS in the USA.

How to watch 'Walking with Dinosaurs' in Australia

"Walking with Dinosaurs" can be streamed in Australia on ABC iview NOW. It premiered on Tuesday, June 3rd - and is now available on demand!

Don't have an ABC account? All you need to do is enter the usual details and your Aussie postcode (e.g. 2001).

'Walking with Dinosaurs' need to know

'Walking with Dinosaurs' Trailer

'Walking with Dinosaurs' - Cast

Triceratops

Spinosaurus

Utahraptors

Albertosaurus

Pachyrhinosaurus

Lusotitan

'Walking with Dinosaurs' - Episode guide

Episode 01 - "The Orphan": Sixty-six million years ago, an orphaned baby triceratops roamed the lush world of Laramidia, alone and vulnerable. Stalked by the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex, the youngster relied on her wits and diminutive size to survive. Today, paleontologists in Montana are uncovering her fossils, allowing us to imagine her life and the dangers she faced. Stunning VFX recreate her encounters, from escaping a giant pterosaur to a heart-stopping face-off with T. Rex, bringing her story vividly to life.

Episode 02 - "The River Dragon": North Africa, 100 million years ago. A Spinosaurus father must embark on a dangerous voyage to feed his babies. To reach the destination, he must lead his young family across one of the deadliest environments in earth’s history: a land crawling with ferocious predators. At the end of their journey, an extraordinary feast awaits - if he can run the gauntlet without his babies becoming someone else’s meal.

Episode 03 - "Band of Brothers": Utah, 130 million years ago. A band of armoured dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by some of the most formidable predators that have ever lived: Utahraptors. It’s a deadly game of cat and mouse that pits heavy armour against vicious claws and lethal cunning; a life-and-death struggle that builds to a final showdown amongst the flames of a burning forest.

Episode 04 - "The Pack": Seventy-one million years ago lived a teenage Albertosaurus - a faster, nimbler relative of T. rex. She had to earn her place in a deadly, ferocious pack or risk starvation. Today, palaeontologists in western Canada are unearthing her remains, allowing us to imagine her story. Based on real-world evidence, stunning VFX recreate her encounters, from hunting pterosaurs to fighting the dominant matriarch and battling for survival in the brutal late Cretaceous world.

Episode 05 - "The Journey North": Based on an unprecedented discovery in Alberta, Canada, this episode tells the epic tale of a Pachyrhinosaurus herd, one of the largest dinosaur groups that ever lived, through the eyes of its young member Albie.

Episode 06 - "Island of Giants": The tale of one of the largest dinosaurs ever to walk the earth, a colossal, long-necked Lusotitan. Living 150 million years ago on an island known as the Iberian Mesta, now in Portugal, this 25-metre-long titan dwarfs every other dinosaur in the region. Yet his intimidating size is only part of the story. His ultimate goal is to win over a female and secure his legacy. It’s a quest that will see him embark on an epic journey as he risks his life for love.

