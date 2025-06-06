How to watch 'Ocean with David Attenborough' online from anywhere – stream nature documentary
The greatest naturalist on TV considers the oceans to contain "Life at its most mesmerizing" and who are we to argue?
"After almost 100 years on the planet," says the world's most famous naturalist in "Ocean with David Attenborough", "I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea." His latest film – a theatrical release in May to coincide with his 99th birthday – is available to watch and stream from June 7.
Here's how to watch "Ocean with David Attenborough" online from anywhere with a VPN.
His message? The need to help the ocean recover from the effects of unprecedented challenges such as destructive fishing techniques and mass coral reef bleaching because a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing. Like "Mammals", the tone is serious but not downbeat.
The celebrated British broadcaster has lived through the great age of ocean discovery and takes us through spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests and the majesty of the open ocean. He then draws on a lifetime of knowledge to reveal how Earth’s vast, interconnected waterways can be restored.
Ready to explore this 1hr 35min nature documentary? Here's everything you need to watch "Ocean with David Attenborough" online from wherever you are.
Watch 'Ocean with David Attenborough' from anywhere
If you're not at home in the U.S. when "Ocean with David Attenborough" streams, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.
How to watch 'Ocean with David Attenborough' in the U.S. without cable
"Ocean with David Attenborough" premieres on National Geographic on Saturday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT and will be available to stream globally the next day ("World Oceans Day") on Disney+ and Hulu.
Traveling outside the U.S.? You can always use a VPN to watch Hulu from anywhere on the planet.
How to watch 'Ocean with David Attenborough' in the U.K.
"Ocean with David Attenborough" will drop on National Geographic and Disney Plus in the U.K. on Sunday, June 8 (World Oceans Day).
Disney Plus subscriptions in the UK start at £4.99 per month (with Ads).
You'll find NatGeo on Sky (channel 129), Virgin Media (channel 266), BT (channel 317) and TalkTalk (channel 317).
Don't forget: U.S. nationals visiting the U.K. who don't want to wait that long can use a VPN to access their usual streaming services from abroad.
How to watch "Ocean with David Attenborough" in Australia
As with the U.K., "Ocean with David Attenborough" will drop on National Geographic and Disney Plus in Australia on Sunday, June 8 (World Oceans Day).
A Disney Plus Subscription costs from $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.
However, if you are Down Under for work or on vacation, don't despair. You only need a VPN to access your usual provider back home and catch the show.
'Ocean with David Attenborough' FAQ
Why was theatrical release of "Ocean with David Attenborough" launched on May 8? And available to stream on Sunday, June 8?
The Silverback Films production was to coincide with Attenborough's 99th birthday. The streaming release dates a month later tie-in with 'World Oceans Day', June’s United Nations Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, France, and midway through the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).
What has Sir David Attenborough said about the feature-length documentary?
“My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health. This could be the moment of change. Nearly every country on Earth has just agreed, on paper, to achieve this bare minimum and protect a third of the ocean. Together, we now face the challenge of making it happen.”
