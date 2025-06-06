"After almost 100 years on the planet," says the world's most famous naturalist in "Ocean with David Attenborough", "I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea." His latest film – a theatrical release in May to coincide with his 99th birthday – is available to watch and stream from June 7.

Here's how to watch "Ocean with David Attenborough" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Ocean with David Attenborough' — Streaming details, release date ► U.S. date and time: "Ocean with David Attenborough" premieres on National Geographic on Saturday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT and be available to stream globally the next day.

• U.S. — NatGeo via Sling TV or Fubo | Disney+ or Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

His message? The need to help the ocean recover from the effects of unprecedented challenges such as destructive fishing techniques and mass coral reef bleaching because a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing. Like "Mammals", the tone is serious but not downbeat.

The celebrated British broadcaster has lived through the great age of ocean discovery and takes us through spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests and the majesty of the open ocean. He then draws on a lifetime of knowledge to reveal how Earth’s vast, interconnected waterways can be restored.

Ready to explore this 1hr 35min nature documentary? Here's everything you need to watch "Ocean with David Attenborough" online from wherever you are.

Watch 'Ocean with David Attenborough' from anywhere

If you're not at home in the U.S. when "Ocean with David Attenborough" streams, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN ; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your service and stream "Ocean with David Attenborough" online from wherever you happen to be.

How to watch 'Ocean with David Attenborough' in the U.S. without cable

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Ocean with David Attenborough" premieres on National Geographic on Saturday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT and will be available to stream globally the next day ("World Oceans Day") on Disney+ and Hulu.

Don't have cable and want to tune in to future Nat Geo shows? If you've cut the cord, try Sling TV. The Sling Blue package costs from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including National Geographic. Best of all, Sling is offering 50% off the first month.

Fubo is another option. A Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including National Geographic.

Traveling outside the U.S.? You can always use a VPN — we recommend NordVPN — to watch Hulu from anywhere on the planet.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. You'll either Sling Blue or Sling Blue + Orange to watch "Ocean with David Attenborough" on National Geographic. Plus, right now, Sling is offering your first month for HALF PRICE!.

If you love TV, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and has dozens of sports channels, including National Geographic, NBC, USA and NBCSN via its $79.99 per month Pro Plan.

How to watch 'Ocean with David Attenborough' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Ocean with David Attenborough" will drop on National Geographic and Disney Plus in the U.K. on Sunday, June 8 (World Oceans Day).

Disney Plus subscriptions in the UK start at £4.99 per month (with Ads).

You'll find NatGeo on Sky (channel 129), Virgin Media (channel 266), BT (channel 317) and TalkTalk (channel 317).

Don't forget: U.S. nationals visiting the U.K. who don't want to wait that long can use a good VPN to access their usual streaming services from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch "Ocean with David Attenborough" in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.K., "Ocean with David Attenborough" will drop on National Geographic and Disney Plus in Australia on Sunday, June 8 (World Oceans Day).

A Disney Plus Subscription costs from $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.

However, if you are Down Under for work or on vacation, don't despair. You only need a VPN to access your usual provider back home and catch the show. We recommend NordVPN.

'Ocean with David Attenborough' FAQ

Why was theatrical release of "Ocean with David Attenborough" launched on May 8? And available to stream on Sunday, June 8? The Silverback Films production was to coincide with Attenborough's 99th birthday. The streaming release dates a month later tie-in with 'World Oceans Day', June’s United Nations Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, France, and midway through the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

What has Sir David Attenborough said about the feature-length documentary? “My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health. This could be the moment of change. Nearly every country on Earth has just agreed, on paper, to achieve this bare minimum and protect a third of the ocean. Together, we now face the challenge of making it happen.”

More from Tom's Guide