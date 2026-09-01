Fall TV is here, bringing a ton of new shows and movies to watch in September 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

As a streaming editor, I’m keeping an eye on the month’s biggest, buzziest new shows and movies, from the return of Gary Oldman’s gloriously cranky spy Jackson Lamb in “Slow Horses” season 6 to the new comedy “Brothers,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Peacock has another reality-TV obsession waiting with “The Traitors: New Blood,” while “The Paper” returns for a second season of newsroom hijinks.

There’s plenty of darker fare in the mix, too, including Netflix’s killer thrillers “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” and “Unabomber.” For something considerably more romantic, “The Love Hypothesis” brings a beloved book to the screen. Whether you’re looking for prestige drama, true crime, reality scheming or a swoony rom-com, here's what to watch in September 2026, sorted by premiere date.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

‘The Gentlemen’ season 2 (Sept. 3, Netflix)

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A year after joining forces to expand Bobby’s criminal empire overseas, Eddie (Theo James) and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) find that business is booming, if increasingly dangerous. When Bobby (Ray Winstone) starts making some very questionable decisions, the pair face a choice: Take matters into their own hands or risk watching their empire crumble. Guy Ritchie is expanding the action from the English countryside to the Italian lakes.

Premieres Sept. 3 on Netflix

‘Mayday’ (Sept. 4, Apple TV)

Mayday — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

In 1987, hotshot Navy pilot Troy “Assassin” Kelly (Ryan Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Soviet territory, only for the whole thing to go spectacularly sideways. Stranded behind enemy lines, he’s rescued by a gruff ex-KGB agent (Kenneth Branagh) with an unexpected fondness for American culture. Troy’s Cold War mission turns into an unlikely buddy comedy; it’s espionage with banter.

Premieres Sept. 4 on Apple TV

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The Paper’ season 2 (Sept. 9, Peacock)

The Paper Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Hot off the presses: Winning journalism awards only makes Toledo Truth Teller editor-in-chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) more ambitious. Season 2 finds Ned hunting for his next big story while secretly romancing reporter Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei), because neither wants to deal with workplace HR. Expect storm chasing, questionable field assignments and even more newsroom dysfunction as the gang keeps the paper going.

Premieres Sept. 9 on Peacock

‘Slow Horses’ season 6 (Sept. 16, Apple TV)

Slow Horses — Season 6 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The Slow Horses are back — and they’re turning up dead. That sends Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his deeply dysfunctional crew underground, with Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) at the center of the bloodbath. The sixth season adapts two Mick Herron novels, “Joe Country” and “Slough House,” and brings back Rosalind Eleazar, Hugo Weaving and, most intriguingly, “House of the Dragon” star Olivia Cooke as Sid, presumed dead since season 1.

Premieres Sept. 16 on Apple TV

‘Neagley’ (Sept. 16, Prime Video)

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of “Reacher’s” most compelling side character finally gets the spotlight. Maria Sten returns as Frances Neagley, the former 110th Special Investigations Unit member turned Chicago private investigator who goes hunting for answers after a friend dies in a suspicious accident. Unlike the OG series,, this spinoff isn’t adapting a Lee Child novel, so Neagley gets to carve out her own story — though Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher will pop in for a guest appearance.

Premieres Sept. 16 on Prime Video

‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ (Sept. 17, Netflix)

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” anthology finally gets its first female subject and is going straight for the axe. Ella Beatty stars as Lizzie Borden, the Massachusetts woman acquitted of murdering her father (Charlie Hunnam) and stepmother (Rebecca Hall) in 1892, with Vicky Krieps as her maid and Billie Lourd as her sister. Sarah Paulson also appears as Aileen Wuornos, because apparently one infamous female killer isn’t enough.

Premieres Sept. 17 on Netflix

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ (Sept. 17, NBC)

The Traitors: New Blood | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

“The Traitors” is taking the murder-mystery reality game back to basics: 22 civilians, one Scottish castle, and absolutely no one with a preexisting reality-TV alliance. Alan Cumming once again presides over the carnage as the contestants — from a nurse and astrophysicist to a funeral director and MLB analyst — try to sniff out the Traitors before they’re banished, murdered or otherwise psychologically wrecked. With $250,000 up for grabs, trusting the wrong person can be costly.

Premieres Sept. 17 on NBC and next day on Peacock

‘Youth’ (Sept. 20, HBO)

Youth | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

“Bad Sisters” and “Catastrophe” creator Sharon Horgan is back with a new comedy, starring in a role she was seemingly born to play: a woman whose life is held together by sheer spite, and the hope of getting laid. Alex is a 50-year-old divorced literary agent juggling an unraveling teenage son, aging parents and a fling with Patrick (Rupert Friend), a commitment-averse Scot. Growing older gracefully? Ha!

Premieres Sept. 20 on HBO and HBO Max

‘Brothers’ (Sept. 23, Apple TV)

Brothers — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

“True Detective” season 5?! Nah. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson aren’t reuniting to reprise their roles from the acclaimed drama. Instead, they’re playing fictionalized versions of themselves in a comedy where they discover they might actually be related. When Woody’s daughter’s wedding implodes, he retreats with his family to Matthew’s Texas ranch, where Ma Mac (Holland Taylor) accidentally detonates the bombshell.

Premieres Sept. 23 on Apple TV

‘The Love Hypothesis’ (Sept. 23, Prime Video)

The Love Hypothesis - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The fake dating trope is a longtime rom-com staple, but now it gets a scientific spin in an adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling novel. Lili Reinhart stars as Olive, a Stanford Ph.D candidate who impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) to convince her best friend she’s moved on from her crush. Their staged relationship comes with rules, academic ulterior motives and plenty of sunscreen — until the experiment gets a little too real.

Premieres Sept. 23 on Prime Video

‘A Different World’ (Sept. 24, Netflix)

A Different World | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Back-to-school season gets a serious nostalgia boost with this revival of the beloved ’90s sitcom. Maleah Joi Moon stars as Deborah Wayne, the freshman daughter of OG characters Whitley (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne (Kadeem Hardison), who’s determined to make her own mark at Hillman College — preferably without her parents hovering. Plenty of other original stars return, including Debbie Allen, Jenifer Lewis and Jada Pinkett Smith, for a new generation’s turn at campus life.

Premieres Sept. 24 on Netflix

‘American Horror Story: 13’ season 13 (Sept. 24, FX and Hulu)

American Horror Story | Installment 13 Official Teaser | FX - YouTube Watch On

“American Horror Story” is turning 13, so naturally, Ryan Murphy is throwing a reunion in style. The season brings back a frankly ridiculous number of franchise veterans, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates and Emma Roberts. Murphy calls it a “thank you to the fans,” with old costumes and Easter eggs scattered throughout. Light the candles and summon the Supreme!

Premieres Sept. 24 on FX and Hulu

‘Unabomber’ (Sept. 25, Netflix)

UNABOMBER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Unabomber has been a true-crime fixation for decades; now, Netflix wants in on the action. The film follows Ted Kaczynski (“Room’s” Jacob Tremblay) from teenage math prodigy at Harvard to domestic terrorist, with Russell Crowe as the controversial professor whose psychological experiments become part of his story. Shailene Woodley co-stars as the FBI agent leading the hunt. The dual-timeline drama promises a darker look at the making — and eventual capture — of one of America’s most infamous criminals.

Premieres Sept. 25 on Netflix

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.