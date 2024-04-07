How to watch CMT Music Awards 2024 online — live stream Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Old Dominion from anywhere

Jelly Roll dominated the CMT Music Awards last year, and he can go one better in 2024 as he's in the running for the biggest award of the night – video of the year. Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson, Hardy, "Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson and host Kelsea Ballerini are also on the longlist, which will be whittled down to three contenders at the start of the ceremony.

The CMT Music Awards air on CBS and Paramount Plus on Sunday, April 7. Americans abroad can watch CMT Music Awards 2024 from anywhere with a VPN.

CMT Music Awards 2024: release date, TV channel ► U.S. date and time: Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

• TV channel — Watch on CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus (FREE trial))

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The CMT Music Awards is entirely fan-voted, so there's really no arguing with the results. The names of Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney are plastered all over the nine-category agenda, with three nominations apiece, and the first four of those are also up for video of the year.

Rapidly rising star Moroney will perform "No Caller ID" and collaborate with Old Dominion for a rendition of "Can’t Break Up Now", Little Big Town and Sugarland will also partner up, while country legend Keith Urban will take center-stage with his record 20th CMT Music Awards performance.

There are 14 first-time nominees in total, and here's what you need to know for where to watch CMT Music Awards 2024 online. Plus, scroll down for a full list of performers and nominees.

How to watch CMT Music Awards 2024 from anywhere

Just because CBS and Paramount Plus aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch CMT Music Awards 2024 if you're away from home.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch CMT Music Awards 2024 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., the CMT Music Awards 2024 air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS on Sunday, April 7.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month). New users get a 7-day FREE trial.

The cheaper $5.99/month Essentials plan lets you watch it on-demand the following day.

The CMT Music Awards Red Carpet show will be live-streamed on the CMT YouTube channel from 6:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. PT.

Can you watch CMT Music Awards 2024 in Canada, the U.K. or Australia?

The CMT Music Awards aren't televised outside the U.S., but any Americans who are currently abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

The Red Carpet show, on the other hand, can be live-streamed from anywhere. Just head to the CMT YouTube channel at 6:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. PT / 11:45 p.m. BST / 8:45 a.m. AEST to tune in for free.

CMT Music Awards nominees

Nine awards are up for grabs at the CMT Music Awards this year, and here are all of the nominees across the categories:

Who is nominated for Video of the Year? Ashley McBryde — "Light On in the Kitchen"

Cody Johnson — "The Painter"

Hardy — "Truck Bed"

Jelly Roll — "Need a Favor"

Kelsea Ballerini — "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)"

Lainey Wilson — "Watermelon Moonshine"

Who is nominated for Female Video of the Year? Ashley McBryde — "Light On In The Kitchen"

Gabby Barrett — "Glory Days"

Kacey Musgraves — "Deeper Well"

Kelsea Ballerini — "Penthouse"

Lainey Wilson — "Watermelon Moonshine"

Megan Moroney — "I'm Not Pretty"

Reba McEntire — "Seven Minutes In Heaven"

Who is nominated for Male Video of the Year? Bailey Zimmerman — "Religiously"

Cody Johnson — "The Painter"

Hardy — "Truck Bed"

Jelly Roll — "Need a Favor"

Jordan Davis — "Next Thing You Know"

Luke Combs — "Fast Car"

Morgan Wallen — "Last Night"

Who is nominated for Duo/Group Video of the Year? Brothers Osborne — "Nobody's Nobody"

Dan + Shay — "Save Me the Trouble"

Old Dominion — "Memory Lane"

Parmalee — "Girl in Mine"

The War and Treaty — "Have You a Heart"

Tigirlily Gold — "Shoot Tequila"

Who is nominated for Female Breakthrough Video of the Year? Anne Wilson — "Rain in the Rearview"

Ashley Cooke — "Your Place"

Brittney Spencer — "Bigger Than The Song"

Tigirlily Gold — "Shoot Tequila"

Who is nominated for Male Breakthrough Video of the Year? Chayce Beckham — "23"

Tyler Childers — "In Your Love"

Warren Zeiders — "Pretty Little Poison"

Zach Bryan — "Oklahoma Smokeshow"

Who is nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year? Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton— "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel — "That's Why We Fight"

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan — "Cowboys And Plowboys"

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block — "You, Me, & Whiskey"

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real feat. Lainey Wilson — "More Than Friends"

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown — "Nothing Compares To You"

Old Dominion feat. Megan Moroney — "Can't Break Up Now"

Who is nominated for CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year? From CMT Studio Sessions: Chase Rice — "Goodnight Nancy"

From CMT Digital Campfire Sessions: Dylan Scott — "Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)"

From CMT Studio Sessions: Nate Smith — "Whiskey On You"

From CMT Digital Campfire Sessions: Megan Moroney — "I'm Not Pretty"

From CMT Studio Sessions: Stephen Wilson Jr. — "Year to Be Young 1994"

From CMT Stages: Scotty McCreery — "It Matters to Her"

From CMT Studio Sessions: The Castellows — "I Know It Will Never End"

Who is nominated for CMT Performance of the Year? From CMT Smashing Glass: Amber Riley — "R.E.S.P.E.C.T."

From CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels and Chris Janson — "Nothing But a Good Time"

From 2023 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood — "Hate My Heart"

From 2023 CMT Music Awards: Cody Johnson — "Human"

From CMT Storytellers: Dierks Bentley — "Drunk On A Plane"

From CMT Campfire Sessions: Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter — "Thinking 'Bout You"

From CMT Crossroads: Hozier and Maren Morris — "Take Me To Church"

From 2023 CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll — "Need a Favor"

From 2023 CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini — "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)"

From CMT Smashing Glass: The War and Treaty — "On My Own"

2024 CMT Music Awards FAQ

What are the CMT Music Awards? Founded by Music City News as the Music City News Awards in 1967, the CMT Music Awards are country music's only entirely fan-voted awards. With 25 awards to her name, Carrie Underwood is the most successful artist in CMT Music Awards history.

Who is hosting CMT Music Awards 2024? This year's show is the fourth in a row to be hosted by singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, an 18-time CMT Music Awards nominee who shot to fame with her debut single "Love Me Like You Mean It".

Who is performing at CMT Music Awards 2024? Confirmed to be performing during the ceremony are: Trisha Yearwood

Kelsea Ballerini

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer

Megan Moroney

NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis

Old Dominion

Bailey Zimmerman

Jelly Roll

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

Sam Hunt

Little Big Town and Sugarland