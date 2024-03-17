How to watch '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' season 8 online — stream from anywhere

"90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" is a chance to catch up with the likes of mayonnaise-loving photographer 'Big' Ed, foul-mouthed grandmother Angela, and timid, one-time sugar daddy Gino as they navigate the highs and lows of their respective couplings.

You can watch "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" season 8 on TLC in the U.S. every Sunday — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' season 8 release date and time ► Date and time: "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" season 8 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays from March 17.

• U.S. — TLC via Sling / Fubo / Max

While Kobe and Emily, and Alexei and Loren seem happily – or, in Kobe's case, satisfactorily – settled with children in tow, the same really can't be said about many of the others. Erratic as ever, Jasmine is sucking Gino's toes one minute, and reading him the riot act the next.

While planning their dream wedding, Liz discovers that Ed's been playing away, Mahmoud runs off with Nicole's phone and credit card as they try to relocate from Egypt to Los Angeles, while Angela joins Michael in Nigeria for a make-or-break spousal visa interview, following Michael's alleged sexting.

You can learn more in our guide to how to watch "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" season 8 online and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the full cast.

Watch '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' season 8 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" season 8 premieres on TLC on Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes air at the same time each Sunday.

Episodes will also be available to stream the same day on Max.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch TLC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Watch '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' S8 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" on your usual subscription?

Watch '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' season 8 in the U.K.

"90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" season 8 is available to watch on Discovery Plus in the U.K., with new episodes streaming each Monday, starting March 18.

A subscription starts at £3.99 per month, though for £6.99 you'll also get live sports coverage from Eurosport, including snooker, tennis and cycling, and for £30.99 you'll get all things TNT Sports, such as Champions League and Premier League football.

If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent Discovery Plus from working.

Can you watch '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' season 8 in Canada or Australia?

As of yet, no plans have been announced to release "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" season 8 in Canada or Australia.

Need to catch up? Season 1-7 are currently streaming on Binge. You can also stream season 4-5 for free on 9Now.

'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' season 8 cast

Meet the cast of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" season 8: