5 best shows like 'Sullivan's Crossing'

"Sullivan's Crossing" came to Netflix in early July, and it's proven to be one of the biggest shows on the streaming service practically ever since.

The series originally premiered on Canadian network CTV in 2023 and has run for three seasons so far (Netflix has the first two, and the series was just renewed for a fourth outing to air in 2026).

It's based on the novels by Robyn Carr and follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) as she returns to her rural Nova Scotian hometown amid some legal trouble, where she reconnects and reckons with her past.

Given the show's a proven hit for the streaming giant, I thought now would be the perfect time to round up some more shows with a similar vibe in case fans were already trying to find their next new show. So, here are five shows like "Sullivan's Crossing," and where you can stream them right now.

The best shows to stream after 'Sullivan's Crossing'

'Firefly Lane'

Firefly Lane | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Maggie Friedman's "Firefly Lane" could be another drama worth checking out after "Sullivan's Crossing." This time-hopping series is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, and revolves around two lifelong best friends from the Seattle region: Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl).

The pair first met in their teens when they were neighbors on the titular street, and the series follows their friendship from inception through the decades up to their 40s.

Watch "Firefly Lane" on Netflix now

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Hart of Dixie'

If you're on the hunt for another small-town drama, then "Hart of Dixie" might fit the bill. The CW comedy-drama series introduces us to Dr. Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson), a fish-out-of-water New York doctor who swaps city living to take up a job at a practice in the fictional southern town of Bluebell, Alabama.

There, she learns the man has died and left her his half of the practice in his will, and we follow Zoe as she tries to get to grips with her new life. Drama, laughs and romance ensue.

Watch "Hart of Dixie" on Prime Video now

'Ransom Canyon'

Ransom Canyon | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Ransom Canyon" is a relatively recent Netflix arrival that debuted earlier this year, and if you're on the lookout for another show with a similar enough vibe and don't mind swapping Nova Scotia for the rugged Texan landscape, then it could well be your new favorite show.

The show takes us down to the town of Ransom Canyon, where love triangles, long-held family drama, hidden secrets, and land disputes between family ranching dynasties are the order of the day.

At the center of all that drama is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a man reeling from heartbreaking loss (and a man out for vengeance). His only hope lies in the eyes (and heart) of local dancehall owner and longtime family friend, Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly). They're caught in a battle between external forces that threaten their way of life and the town that they call home.

Watch "Ransom Canyon" on Netflix now

'Sweet Magnolias'

SWEET MAGNOLIAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Sweet Magnolias" is another romantic series you can also find on Netflix, so you don't even have to switch streaming services.

This cozy drama is based on the book series of the same name, penned by Sherryl Woods. It transports viewers to the fictional southern town of Serenity, South Carolina, which is the type of town where everyone knows everyone.

There, we follow three born-and-raised South Carolina women — Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) — who have been best friends since childhood and who continue to support one another as they navigate all the twists and turns that life throws their way.

Watch "Sweet Magnolias" on Netflixnow

'Virgin River'

Virgin River | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While I'm sure some "Sullivan's Crossing" viewers have already streamed "Virgin River," if you haven't, this seems like the most obvious recommendation.

It stands to reason that, if you enjoyed watching one series based on Robyn Carr's books, you're also going to enjoy getting wrapped up in Netflix's romantic drama (which adapts Carr's series of the same name).

The series sees nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) who swaps Los Angeles for the titular Northern Californian town to make a fresh start. She soon discovers that small-town life is more complicated than she first thought, and is surprised by who she meets and what she finds in town.

Watch "Virgin River" on Netflix now

More from Tom's Guide

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.