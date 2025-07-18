Netflix drops intense trailer for new crime thriller movie with ‘Fantastic Four’s’ Vanessa Kirby — and it's already on my watchlist

This summer is set to be a big one for Vanessa Kirby. She’s due on the big screen next week as part of Marvel’s new “Fantastic Four” reboot, and then next month, she’s headlining a buzzy new crime thriller movie on Netflix.

Premiering on the world’s most popular streaming service on August 15, the film in question is called “Night Always Comes.” The movie is described as “a propulsive odyssey of survival” by Netflix, and now that we have a trailer, it’s very quickly become one of my most anticipated new releases of the summer.

The trailer is a mere two minutes long, but it gives us a pretty detailed look at the movie.

We see Kirby playing Lynette, a desperate but resourceful woman given a single night to scrounge up $25,000 to keep her family from being evicted, and her entire world falling apart. With the clock ticking, Lynette is forced to go to extreme lengths to get the money needed to secure her future.

Based on Willy Vlautin’s 2021 novel of the same name, and directed by Benjamin Caron, “Night Always Comes” also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen, Stephan James, Julia Fox, Eli Roth, Randall Park and Michael Kelly.

I’m especially excited to see Gottsagen appear in the cast list after his excellent performance in 2019's “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

‘Night Always Comes’ on Netflix — here’s everything you need to know

(Image credit: Allyson Riggs / Netflix)

Alongside this intense first trailer, Netflix has also released a Tudum blog post giving us more details about the upcoming crime thriller movie. This includes an official logline:

"'Night Always Comes’ follows Lynette (Kirby), a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free.”

The Netflix original flick has been written by Sarah Conradt, who penned last year’s underrated thriller “Mothers’ Instinct” starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, and it represents a reunion for Kirby and Caron, who previously collaborated on the popular “The Crown” series.

(Image credit: Allyson Riggs / Netflix)

“What drew me to the film was its exploration of survival and sacrifice and the idea of quiet heroism,” said Caron. “It asks the question, ‘Who gets to feel safe, and at what cost?’”

Filmed and set in Portland, Oregon, the movie takes place over a single night, which should give the thriller a real sense of momentum and add to the intensity as the clock is always ticking. Plus, Kirby received an Oscar nomination for her last Netflix project, “Pieces of a Woman,” and is also producing in this one, so I’m pretty confident in the final result.

On Kirby’s performance, Caron said, “Vanessa brings a beautifully wild energy to Lynette, making the character unpredictable and deeply, deeply human. Together, we worked on creating a character who is simply not just reacting to the world, but desperately trying to wrest control of her future, even as she teeters on the edge of self-destruction.”

(Image credit: Allyson Riggs / Netflix)

Between its hooky premise, best-selling source material, and strong cast list, it definitely seems like “Night Always Comes” has all the ingredients to be a Netflix hit next month, and it could be the streaming service’s best shot this year of picking up some major award nominations.

As noted, “Night Always Comes” arrives on Netflix on August 15, and I’m ready to add it to my watchlist right now. If the basic setup doesn’t sell you on this movie, then the gripping new trailer is sure to tip you over the edge. I’ve got a feeling this one could be among Netflix's best originals of the year.

