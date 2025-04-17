Netflix just got a new Western show that feels like ‘Yellowstone’ meets ‘Virgin River’ — and you can stream it now

If you’ve been craving a new show that brings together the heart of “Virgin River” and the rugged drama of “Yellowstone,” Netflix might just have your next binge.

“Ransom Canyon,” a sweeping romantic Western set in Texas Hill Country, just dropped on the streaming service— and it's already giving off major small-town love and consequential drama vibes.

Based on the bestselling book series by Jodi Thomas, “Ransom Canyon” focuses on a tough, grieving rancher who’s pulled back into an unexpected connection with his late wife’s best friend. And among this central romance is plenty of other messy relationships and friendships.

If that sounds like your kind of weekend binge, you’re in luck, because all 10 episodes are streaming now on Netflix. Here’s everything to know about “Ransom Canyon.”

What is ‘Ransom Canyon’ about?

Ransom Canyon | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Ransom Canyon” is set in the rugged beauty of Texas Hill Country. The show centers on Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a hardened rancher still grieving the tragic loss of his wife and son.

His life takes an unexpected turn when Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly) returns to town to take over the old dance hall. After a stint in New York pursuing a career as a concert pianist, Quinn now wants to carve out her own path.

As Staten and Quinn reconnect, their growing bond is challenged by long-held secrets, emotional wounds and a corporate threat that could destroy their land and legacy. Around them, the lives of three ranching families also intertwine.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Ransom Canyon’ reviews — what the critics are saying

(Image credit: Anna Kooris / Netflix)

“Ransom Canyon” landed on Netflix today and it’s still gathering reviews, meaning there isn’t a Rotten Tomatoes score yet. However, based on what I’ve seen online, this show seems to be leaning more on the positive side.

Aramide Tinubu from Variety said: “Ransom Canyon doesn’t offer anything viewers haven’t seen or experienced on television (or between the pages of a romance novel). However, this is what makes it such a delightful watch.

“From the illicit affairs to the bar fights, the picturesque landscapes, and the dazzling cast, fans who adore the ruggedness of Yellowstone and the romantic charm of Virgin River will surely come rushing in to binge the series.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Collider’s review from Megan Vick mentioned it “may not be the flashiest show on Netflix or the biggest title being released this month, but it's arguably the most fun as an engaging drama with characters you can, and want to, root for.”

MovieWeb’s Will Sayre had a similar take: “It might all feel like an assembly-line Yellowstone knockoff by the end, but a juicy little TV universe has been established here, with the promise that a potential second season could soar beyond these first 10 episodes.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

On the other hand, some critics weren’t so impressed. The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han stated it’s “too bland to command your notice for more than a few minutes at a time” since it feels “featureless and formulaic.”

Meredith Hobbs Coons from AV Club said: “The show’s ten episodes are engineered for maximum escapism and bingeability. But there are problems with this digestibility. When something is familiar and goes down easy, there’s the temptation to keep from questioning it. Pretty as it is, some harmful tropes are perpetuated here that might be better left drying up like roadkill in the Texas sun.”

Based on these reviews, “Ransom Canyon” has earned some mixed opinions. But if you’re looking for an easy binge-watch full of cowboys and raunchy romance, this new show could be a solid option.

Should you stream ‘Ransom Canyon’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Ransom Canyon” is worth streaming if you’re a fan of Western romance or have enjoyed other shows like “Virgin River” and “Yellowstone.”

Just keep in mind it doesn’t exactly bring anything new to the genre. Instead, it leans into what makes the genre so enduring: wide-open landscapes, deep-rooted family ties, and emotional stakes that hit close to home. Plus, there’s plenty of intoxicating romance to heat things up whenever the story slows down.

So, for anyone who needs something to binge-watch or even just background noise during the day, “Ransom Canyon” is a good choice. And you can stream it right now on Netflix.

Not convinced? Stream these Western movies on Netflix or see what’s new on the streaming service in April 2025.