Paramount Plus with Showtime is dead — meet Paramount Plus Premium
Another day, another streaming service changes its name (again)
The Showtime brand might finally be dead.
Last year, Paramount killed the Showtime standalone streaming service, folding it into the Paramount Plus streaming service as Paramount Plus with Showtime. Now, we've learned that Paramount is changing that branding again.
Starting today (Monday, June 23) at 12 p.m. ET, Paramount is rebranding the Paramount Plus with Showtime streaming service as Paramount Plus Premium.
On the one hand, this isn't necessarily a big deal. The Showtime brand has largely been dead anyway, with only a few shows still being branded with the badge of Paramount's premium cable network.
On the other hand, it could signal the end of the Showtime brand as a whole ahead of Paramount's tentative merger with Skydance, which is currently being held up by the Trump administration in the U.S.
Either way, it will bring everything under the Paramount Plus brand when it comes to Paramount's streaming services. What remains to be seen is if there will be any changes to what you get for your monthly subscription fee.
What comes with Paramount Plus Premium?
Provided only the name changes, here's what you get with Paramount Plus Premium, formerly known as Paramount Plus with Showtime:
- No ads (except on live TV streaming)*
- Paramount's library of over 40,000 episodes and movies
- Three simultaneous streams
- NFL on CBS
- UEFA Champions League Live
- Showtime original shows and movies*
- The ability to download shows and movies (select titles)*
- The ability to stream your local CBS channel live*
*Paramount Plus Premium exclusive feature
That will set you back $12.99 a month, compared to just $7.99 a month for Paramount Plus Essential. Though, as you can see, you do get several exclusive features for that additional $5 a month.
Here's what he's been watching lately:
