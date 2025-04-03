'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' gets retro in new season 3 teaser trailer — watch it here

Ahead of the show's return, Paramount Plus has treated us to our first look at "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3.

As you can see below, this new teaser begins by tapping into the original "Star Trek" series' campy vibe and fashion sense.

Decked out in throwback jumpsuits — check out those shoulder pads — this meta teaser begins with the crew somehow trapped in an anomaly that takes an aesthetic lead from the 1960s. From there, we get a taste of the 10 new adventures coming our way.

As the teaser promises, we're getting romance, mystery (of the murder-mystery variety) and a touch of the old ways, as the Enterprise gets hooked up to some analog phones courtesy of Commander Pelia (Carol Kane).

Throw in a swelling score and some thrilling shots of deep-space action, and "Strange New Worlds" season 3 looks very exciting.

Sadly, we didn't get a release date for the new season, but we at least know that "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 will premiere on Paramount Plus sometime "this summer."

What else do we know about 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 3?

Per the "Star Trek" website, we have a brief synopsis of the new season.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It reads: "In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve."

The site goes on to promise "thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other 'Star Trek.'"

(Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount Plus)

Cast wise, you'll be seeing Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melisa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn back in action.

Guest stars this season include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt as a Vulcan(?), Cillian O'Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, Carol Kane, and Paul Wesley.

Oh, and don't worry about the show's future, either, as we'll be boldly going on at least one more set of adventures. Last April, we learned that "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" would return for a fourth season.

Need something new to stream in the meantime? Be sure to check out our round-up of the best Paramount Plus shows and movies for more streaming recommendations from the world of "Star Trek" and beyond.