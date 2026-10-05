Today (October 5) is James Bond Day! This year may turn out to be a particularly memorable one, too. We know that there's a new Bond movie on the way in 2028. Will we find out who the next actor to take on the iconic role is today?

We don't know the answer to that just yet, but if you're in a Bondian mood then check out this selection of nine great gift ideas for the 007 fan in your life — or for yourself!

There are Blu-rays and 4Ks, a complete set of Ian Fleming's original novels, and a few other items that will give you your fix of action and glamor. If you want to feel shaken and stirred by one of the greatest action heroes of all time, check out the list below.

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