3 biggest Prime Video movies and shows I can’t wait to watch in fall 2026

Fall is my favorite time of year. I love that September marks the start of the build-up to spooky season, with colder evenings, darker nights and Halloween slowly creeping closer. It also gives me another excuse to stay indoors with a blanket and watch a new movie or settle in for a full-on binge of a new show. Luckily, Prime Video has quite a few releases to look forward to over the next few weeks, making the start of fall even more exciting.

There’s a little bit of everything coming to the streaming service, from a highly anticipated romantic comedy based on a bestselling novel to Mike Flanagan’s new eight-episode take on one of Stephen King’s most famous stories. There’s also a long-awaited sci-fi series set in the world of a beloved futuristic franchise, which arrives later in the season. With all three offering something very different, these are the three Prime Video releases I’m most excited to add to my fall watchlist.

‘The Love Hypothesis’

The Love Hypothesis - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

A movie we’re actually getting very soon is “The Love Hypothesis,” a romantic comedy adapted from Ali Hazelwood’s 2021 New York Times bestselling novel. I’m a huge sucker for romance films just as much as I am for horror, and this one looks like it’s going to deliver plenty of yearning. I also have high hopes considering it’s directed by Claire Scanlon, known for her work on “Set It Up,” which is one of the best modern rom-coms of all time. There’s no better time than fall to cozy up with a charming flick, and I’m confident this could be Prime Video’s next No. 1.

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Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) is a Ph.D. candidate whose life takes an unexpected turn when her best friend starts dating Olive’s former crush. To convince her best friend that she has moved on, Olive impulsively kisses Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman), an intimidating professor at her university. Rather than causing the awkward encounter she expects, the moment leads to an unusual arrangement. Adam agrees to pretend to be Olive’s boyfriend, giving both of them something they need. However, their established rules become increasingly difficult to follow.

Stream on Prime Video starting September 23

‘Carrie’

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Stephen King is my favorite horror author, which feels pretty natural given how much I love the genre, so I’ve seen several film adaptations of his most popular books. When Prime Video announced a TV adaptation of “Carrie,” it quickly became one of my most anticipated releases of the year. The project also marks Mike Flanagan’s fourth major Stephen King adaptation, following “Gerald’s Game,” “Doctor Sleep” and “The Life of Chuck.” Judging by the trailer, “Carrie” brings telekinesis into the modern world, with cyberbullying, social media and viral videos all playing a part in the story.

Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) has spent most of her life sheltered at home by her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). Following the sudden death of her father, Carrie is sent into public high school for the first time, where she struggles to adjust to her unfamiliar surroundings and classmates. After a humiliating incident is filmed and shared online, Carrie finds herself at the center of a viral scandal. Meanwhile, strange abilities begin to emerge as she adjusts to her new life.

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Stream on Prime Video starting October 7

‘Blade Runner 2099’

Blade Runner 2099 - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Blade Runner 2099” functions as a direct TV continuation of Ridley Scott’s original 1982 masterpiece and Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049,” shifting the neo-noir franchise 50 years forward in the canon timeline. Even though we only have a teaser trailer right now, it already looks very promising from a visual standpoint, and I have no doubt it will retain the cyberpunk feel of the previous films. The pairing of Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer is also particularly compelling, and I’m excited to see what these two bring to the franchise.

Set 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049,” the series follows Cora (Hunter Schafer), a fugitive who has spent years moving between identities while trying to protect her brother. When she takes on one final identity as a Blade Runner, she is partnered with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Replicant who is nearing the end of her life. Together, they set out to track down a runaway whose hidden secret could threaten the future of Los Angeles. Soon, Cora and Olwen find themselves drawn into a dangerous conspiracy involving the city’s rogue Replicants.

Stream on Prime Video starting November 25

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