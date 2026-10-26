Fall TV is here to keep you indoors, and frankly, the couch isn’t going to occupy itself. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I’ve rounded up the biggest new and returning shows to watch this week across Netflix, Apple TV and more of the best streaming services.

This week, old money and new money are back to scheme in their finest finery in “The Gilded Age” season 4, while Michael C. Hall returns as TV’s most persistent serial killer in “Dexter: Resurrection” season 2. “Nocturne” explores small-town secrets in the new thriller "Nocturne." And “The One About Matthew Perry” offers an intimate look at the beloved actor’s life and legacy.

The temperature is dropping, but TV is heating up. Here’s what to watch this week.

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‘The One About Matthew Perry’ (Netflix)

The One About Matthew Perry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A tender, unvarnished look at a beloved sitcom star.

The plot: The three-part documentary goes behind the “Friends” phenomenon to explore the man Matthew Perry was away from the cameras. Family, longtime friends and collaborators share intimate memories, while private photos and videos illuminate his rise to fame, struggles with addiction and the legacy he left behind.

Premiere date: All 3 episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Nocturne’ (Apple TV)

Nocturne — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Why does moving to a small town always turn out to be deadly?

The plot: Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber) trades Philadelphia’s homicide unit for the supposedly quieter life of rural Pennsylvania. Naturally, that peace lasts about five minutes. A vicious serial killer, Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham), begins targeting Jonah’s family, sending Jonah and FBI agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz) into a race to find the killer’s final missing victim before he strikes again.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Apple TV

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ season 2 (Paramount+)

Dexter: Resurrection | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Middle age is murder. Literally.

The plot: Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is back, older and increasingly aware that Father Time may be his toughest foe yet. As he navigates New York’s underground, Dexter finds himself caught between a legendary murderer and a terrifying new contender. Meanwhile, Harrison (Jack Alcott) keeps chasing his own brand of justice, pushing father and son toward a dark confrontation.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Friday, Oct. 30 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Paramount+ Premium

‘The Gilded Age’ season 4 (HBO)

The Gilded Age Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Old money is losing its grip, but new money has problems of their own.

The plot: Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) may have achieved her goal of reshaping New York society, but her marriage to George (Morgan Spector) is on the rocks. Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry (Harry Richardson) inch toward reconciliation, as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) plots a comeback. Meanwhile, Peggy (Denée Benton) discovers that her upcoming wedding comes with a mother-in-law who has opinions — lots of them.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

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