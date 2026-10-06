7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and more — including the latest Spider-Man film and some spooky Halloween picks (Oct. 6-12)

This week’s lineup of new movies across the best streaming services has been set, and there’s plenty to watch with arrivals on Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, Peacock and new releases straight from your nearest movie theater heading to premium streaming platforms (PVOD).

There’s no doubt about the headliner this week; it’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” The webslinger is winding down his latest extraordinary theatrical run, and on Oct. 6, Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as Spidey will be available on digital. Meanwhile, Netflix has a new crime thriller, "Animals," starring and directed by Ben Affleck, Apple TV has an action-comedy based on a nostalgic Mattel toy line, and Hulu is getting one of the spookiest horror movies I’ve seen in 2026.

You don’t need to waste precious movie-watching time figuring out what’s new on each service, as I’ve collected the most noteworthy picks down below. Plus, don’t forget to check out our companion guide covering all the top new TV shows to stream this week.

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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ (PVOD)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – New Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

Tom Holland’s latest solo outing as Spider-Man scaled new heights over the summer, becoming not just the highest-grossing Spidey flick ever, but the highest-grossing movie of all time in North America. If there was any question about the world’s favorite superhero, the web-crawler just put the debate to bed. And remarkably, “Brand New Day” isn’t all hype. It’s an excellent summer blockbuster filled with action, comedy and heart.

Set in the wake of the world forgetting Peter Parker’s identity post “No Way Home,” Peter (Holland) is now dedicated full-time to protecting New York City. Operating as a hero without the support of his former girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), Peter's powers evolve in strange ways. Plus, he also faces a new threat to the city: a mysterious villain with powerful telekinetic abilities.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting October 6

2023’s “Insidious: The Red Door” felt like a capper on the supernatural horror series, but Hollywood is never one to stop milking a series where there is still money on the table. And so, we have “Out of the Further,” the sixth installment in the spooky series that promised to breathe new life into the Insidious franchise but is ultimately a run-of-the-mill sequel. That’s fine if you merely want some jump scares in the lead-up to Halloween, but don’t expect more than cheap thrills.

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With the story of the Lambert family concluded (for now, at least), “Out of the Further” centers on newcomer Gemma (Amelia Eve), a young mother who can travel the franchise’s trademark ghostly dimensions, the Further. But even more importantly, she can also bring objects and sinister entities from the Further back into our real world. Once a powerful demon learns of her unique power, they attempt to use Gemma for their own evil means.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting October 6

‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ (PVOD)

INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER - Official Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ (PVOD)

Fall 2: Deadpoint (2026) Official Trailer - Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas - YouTube Watch On

“Fall 2: Deadpoint” lands squarely in the unnecessary sequel bucket. The original was a palm-sweating watch and centered on two friends trapped thousands of feet in the air on a rickety radio tower. The sequel attempts to offer the same vertigo-inducing thrills, but a weak third act and an ill-judged attempt to link the proceedings to its predecessor sink this sequel. Still, there are at least some hair-raising moments that convey a terrifying sense of height.

New protagonist, Jax (Harriet Slater), sister of “Fall’s” Shiloh, is convinced by friends of her deceased sibling, Luce (Arsema Thomas), to accompany her on a dangerous plank walk on Mount Kawn in Thailand. 3,000 feet in the air, with only creaking wooden boards for support, a sudden rock slide leaves them stranded on the mountain with no hope of rescue. The two women have to summon their strength to find a way off the mountain and back to safety.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting October 6

‘Animals’ (Netflix)

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s “Animals” sees Ben Affleck take charge in front of and behind the camera, playing the lead role and serving as director. While Netflix’s original slate has been a real mixed bag so far in 2026, there’s good reason to be confident about this one. Affleck has a strong track record as a thriller filmmaker, having helmed “Gone Baby Gone,” “The Town” and “Argo,” the latter even winning Best Picture at the Oscars. Here’s hoping “Animals” is another winner.

Mark Kimball (Affleck) is a Los Angeles mayoral candidate who has poured all of his and his wife’s (Kerry Washington) money into campaigning. So, when their son is kidnapped and the criminals demand a hefty ransom for his return, Mark becomes desperate. To get money quickly, he turns to the city’s underbelly, unleashing a side of his character that was never supposed to see the light of day.

Watch on Netflix starting October 9

‘Disclosure Day’ (Peacock)

Disclosure Day | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steven Spielberg is one of the titans of the sci-fi genre. “Jurassic Park,” “E.T. the Extraterrestrial,” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” are just some of the iconic genre efforts to his name. So, anytime Spielberg plays in the sci-fi sandbox, the movie world takes notice. “Disclosure Day” is another excellent sci-fi effort from Spielberg that combines thriller suspense with an appealing curiosity about our universe and humanity's place within it.

Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) is a TV weather reporter who, while on air, starts speaking in a strange, alien language. This brings her to the attention of a shadowy organization, led by Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth). Soon enough, she teams up with a cybersecurity expert (Josh O’Connor), and the two go on the run as the org hunts them down. Their mission is to expose government secrets covering up humanity’s history of extraterrestrial contact.

Watch on Peacock starting October 9

‘Matchbox: The Movie’ (Apple TV)

Matchbox The Movie — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

It would seem the lesson Hollywood learned from the juggernaut success of “Barbie” was to make more movies based on beloved children’s toys. And so, we’ve now got a new action-comedy blockbuster based on Matchbox, Mattel’s line of miniature die-cast vehicles. Now, I have to break some bad news: in this cinematic spin on Matchbox, the cars are normal-sized, which, in my eyes, makes this look like little more than a generic “Fast and Furious” clone.

Starring John Cena, who is no stranger to the Fast franchise, having played Jakob Toretto (brother of Vin Diesel’s Dom), “Matchbox: The Movie” centers on Sean Walker, a former soldier, who reunites with his childhood friends, only to get mixed up in a plot to steal nuclear warheads. Unwittingly caught up in an international conspiracy, they need to clear their names, save the world, and drive a series of suped-up motor vehicles very, very fast.

Watch on Apple TV starting October 9

‘Hokum’ (Hulu)

HOKUM - Final Trailer - Only In Theaters May 1 - YouTube Watch On

Anybody on the hunt for great new horror movies for Halloween 2026 should check out my recent roundup. One of my inclusions was “Hokum,” so I’m pleased to see it head to Hulu this week. Released in the spring, this Damian McCarthy horror got overlooked as “Backrooms” and “Obsession” dominated multiplexes. But this chiller is spookier than both, and even as a dedicated horror watcher, I found myself getting very creeped out.

Cynical American novelist Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott) suffers from crippling writer’s block as he attempts to wrap up his popular book series. He takes a trip to rural Ireland, to the hotel his parents once honeymooned, to scatter their ashes and clear his head. But once in the Irish countryside, he learns of a local legend about a witch that haunts the hotel’s plush suite. Plagued by disturbing visions, he investigates the haunting, with chilling results.

Watch on Hulu starting October 10

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