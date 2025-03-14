'The Prestige' is one of Christopher Nolan's most underrated thrillers — and it's now streaming on Hulu

Features
By published

Psychological thriller 'The Prestige' stars Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as feuding magicians in Victorian London

Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson and Christian Bale in The Prestige
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

From "Oppenheimer" to "Inception" to "Interstellar", Christopher Nolan movies are big blockbuster affairs, the kind of cinematic events that gets butts in movie theater seats. Nolan's films have grossed over $6.6 billion worldwide, making him the seventh-highest-grossing film director of all time.

But even with that massive industry success, not every Christopher Nolan project gets all of the love it deserves. For example, the Oscar-winning filmmaker himself considers his 2002 psychological thriller "Insomnia" to be one of his most slept-on titles, as well as being his most personal film yet, per Tom Shone's book "The Nolan Variations."

And while we agree that more film fans should definitely seek out "Insomnia," we're shining a little extra love on one of the director's other underappreciated thrillers, 2006's "The Prestige," which is now streaming on Hulu after arriving on March 14. Here's why you should add the sci-fi drama starring Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman to your weekend watch!

What is 'The Prestige' about?

The Prestige (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube The Prestige (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

"The Prestige" transports viewers to Victorian-era London, where the onetime partnership between stage musicians Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Christian Bale, reuniting with his "The Dark Knight" director) has turned into a bitter feud after Angier's wife dies during an onstage trick.

Tensions between the now solo acts increase when Angier sees that Borden has magically mastered the perfect teleportation illusion, leaving the former positively desperate to uncover the secret of the mind-boggling routine.

After roping in his assistant Olivia (Scarlett Johansson) and seeking the help of a trick designer named Cutter (played by longtime Nolan collaborator Michael Caine), Angier dangerously experiments with a new science to achieve teleportation himself, which has disastrous consequences.

Why should you watch 'The Prestige' on Hulu?

Michael Caine and Hugh Jackman in The Prestige

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Now, we'll be the first to admit that the word "underrated" is relative — "The Prestige" grossed $109 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations, for Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.

However, its 2006 release, sandwiched between two films of Nolan's colossally successful "The Dark Knight" trilogy (2005's "Batman Begins" and 2008's "The Dark Knight"), means that "The Prestige" often gets lost in the billion-dollar shuffle.

Plus, the existence of a similarly titled, magician-focused period thriller "The Illusionist" — starring Edward Norton, Paul Giamatti and Jessica Biel — may leave more casual movie viewers confused as to which title is which.

"Full of twists and turns, 'The Prestige' is a dazzling period piece that never stops challenging the audience," reads the critics' consensus of the film over on Rotten Tomatoes, where the thriller holds a 77% critics rating based on 202 reviews and a 91% audience score.

And has become custom with Christopher Nolan projects, "The Prestige" features a starry standout ensemble — along with Jackman, Bale, Cain and Johansson, the cast includes Rebecca Hall, Andy Serkis and the one and only David Bowie as famed scientist Nikola Tesla.

For The Guardian, critic Philip French wrote of the actors: "The performances of Bale and Jackman complement each other superbly and Caine brings a seriousness and dignity to Cutter, a role that combines the best aspects of his theatrical agent in Little Voice and his butler in Batman Begins."

French also praised how "gripping, suspenseful, mysterious, moving and often darkly funny" Nolan's film is, "in addition to the intellectual or philosophical excitement it engenders."

More From Tom's Guide

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo
Writer

Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Tom Hiddleston as Robert Laing in &quot;High Rise&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got one of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers of the past decade — and it’s a mind-bending movie
&quot;Inception&quot; key art featuring the cast standing on a highway
Netflix is about to lose one of the best sci-fi thrillers ever made — stream ‘Inception’ before it’s gone
Anthony Mackie in &quot;Synchronic&quot;
One of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers is now streaming for free — and this movie should be on your must-watch list
Cameron Diaz in The Box (2009)
This trippy sci-fi thriller starring Cameron Diaz is totally underrated — the critics got it wrong
Emily Baldoni as Em in &quot;Coherence&quot; (2013)
One of the most mind-bending sci-fi thrillers ever made is streaming free on Prime Video — and I’m still thinking about it
Lucy Liu as Rebecca Payne in &quot;Presence&quot;
My favorite movie of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it’s a unique supernatural thriller
Latest in Streaming
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in &quot;The Wheel of Time&quot; season 3
Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Google Chromecast
Google has a fix for broken Chromecasts as long as you didn't factory reset
Adam Scott and Britt Lower in &quot;Severance.&quot;
'Severance' season 2 episode 9 sets the stage for an epic season finale — here's why
Electric State; Anora; Wheel of Time
9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 14-16)
Latest in Features
Woman sleeping on a new mattress in a brightly lit room
Keep waking up at night? Your mattress might be stopping you from sleeping through — here's why
Pro-ject colorful Audio system
I gave up my $3,000 speakers for this stunning stereo system — and the results blew me away
Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
I just tried the ‘Chelsea’ CrossFit workout — and it strengthens your entire body with just 3 bodyweight exercises
Woman doing a yoga pose in bed against a green background
Sleep expert reveals her secret weapon for falling asleep fast — and you can do it in 15 minutes
Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen
I’ve been using Apple Intelligence for 3 months — here are 5 features I use every day
A man in a blue t shirt holds his head in his hands and sits on the edge of his bed because he can&#039;t sleep due to intrusive thoughts and needs to try cognitive shuffling for sleeping
Intrusive thoughts keeping you awake? Try this ER doctor ‘brain hack’ to fall asleep quickly
More about streaming
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3

‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix

‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Instagram app on iPhone

Instagram is down — live updates on the outage
See more latest
Most Popular
ExpressVPN protocol Lightway code on a PC
What is ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol?
A woman lying in bed reading a book and sipping a glass of red wine, with the Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top left corner
10 popular sleep myths debunked for World Sleep Day — and the real science behind restful nights
Woman doing a sit-up with a dumbbell
Skip the gym — all you need is 10 minutes and 2 dumbbells to strengthen your core
Galaxy Z Fold playing severance
I swapped my iPhone 15 Pro Max for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 to see what offers the best streaming experience — here’s what happened
Perplexity logo on a smartphone display
What is Perplexity AI? — everything there is to know about the search engine and chatbot
Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
I just tried the ‘Chelsea’ CrossFit workout — and it strengthens your entire body with just 3 bodyweight exercises
Pro-ject colorful Audio system
I gave up my $3,000 speakers for this stunning stereo system — and the results blew me away
An older woman sleeping deeply on her side with a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top right corner
Deep sleep boosts immunity, repairs muscles and helps you learn — but do you get enough?
Rubber gloves hands holding a spray bottle and cleaning brush over white mattress surface
3 tricks professional mattress cleaners swear by for getting rid of urine and sweat stains
Woman sleeping on a new mattress in a brightly lit room
Keep waking up at night? Your mattress might be stopping you from sleeping through — here's why