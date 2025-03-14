From "Oppenheimer" to "Inception" to "Interstellar", Christopher Nolan movies are big blockbuster affairs, the kind of cinematic events that gets butts in movie theater seats. Nolan's films have grossed over $6.6 billion worldwide, making him the seventh-highest-grossing film director of all time.

But even with that massive industry success, not every Christopher Nolan project gets all of the love it deserves. For example, the Oscar-winning filmmaker himself considers his 2002 psychological thriller "Insomnia" to be one of his most slept-on titles, as well as being his most personal film yet, per Tom Shone's book "The Nolan Variations."

And while we agree that more film fans should definitely seek out "Insomnia," we're shining a little extra love on one of the director's other underappreciated thrillers, 2006's "The Prestige," which is now streaming on Hulu after arriving on March 14. Here's why you should add the sci-fi drama starring Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman to your weekend watch!

What is 'The Prestige' about?

The Prestige (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"The Prestige" transports viewers to Victorian-era London, where the onetime partnership between stage musicians Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Christian Bale, reuniting with his "The Dark Knight" director) has turned into a bitter feud after Angier's wife dies during an onstage trick.

Tensions between the now solo acts increase when Angier sees that Borden has magically mastered the perfect teleportation illusion, leaving the former positively desperate to uncover the secret of the mind-boggling routine.

After roping in his assistant Olivia (Scarlett Johansson) and seeking the help of a trick designer named Cutter (played by longtime Nolan collaborator Michael Caine), Angier dangerously experiments with a new science to achieve teleportation himself, which has disastrous consequences.

Why should you watch 'The Prestige' on Hulu?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Now, we'll be the first to admit that the word "underrated" is relative — "The Prestige" grossed $109 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations, for Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.

However, its 2006 release, sandwiched between two films of Nolan's colossally successful "The Dark Knight" trilogy (2005's "Batman Begins" and 2008's "The Dark Knight"), means that "The Prestige" often gets lost in the billion-dollar shuffle.

Plus, the existence of a similarly titled, magician-focused period thriller "The Illusionist" — starring Edward Norton, Paul Giamatti and Jessica Biel — may leave more casual movie viewers confused as to which title is which.

"Full of twists and turns, 'The Prestige' is a dazzling period piece that never stops challenging the audience," reads the critics' consensus of the film over on Rotten Tomatoes, where the thriller holds a 77% critics rating based on 202 reviews and a 91% audience score.

And has become custom with Christopher Nolan projects, "The Prestige" features a starry standout ensemble — along with Jackman, Bale, Cain and Johansson, the cast includes Rebecca Hall, Andy Serkis and the one and only David Bowie as famed scientist Nikola Tesla.

For The Guardian, critic Philip French wrote of the actors: "The performances of Bale and Jackman complement each other superbly and Caine brings a seriousness and dignity to Cutter, a role that combines the best aspects of his theatrical agent in Little Voice and his butler in Batman Begins."

French also praised how "gripping, suspenseful, mysterious, moving and often darkly funny" Nolan's film is, "in addition to the intellectual or philosophical excitement it engenders."