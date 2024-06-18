‘Oppenheimer’ just landed on Prime Video — stream the biggest historical drama movie right now

Today (June 18) marks the highly anticipated arrival of "Oppenheimer" on Prime Video , bringing one of the most critically acclaimed historical dramas directly to your screen. Not only that, but a colleague at Tom’s Guide also rated it their number-one movie of 2023 and called it a “stunning biopic”, and I honestly agree.

Christopher Nolan's accurate direction, combined with stunning cinematography and a powerful narrative, creates an immersive experience that explores the moral questions surrounding the use of nuclear weapons and their impact on humanity. As the world grapples with the creation of these destructive weapons, "Oppenheimer" offers an important reflection on the responsibilities of scientific discovery.

If you’re thinking about watching this movie or just want to experience it again, don’t miss out on streaming it from the comfort of your home (and on one of the best streaming services). Here's it's rightfully earned its place among 2023’s best movies.

What is ‘Oppenheimer’ about?

The movie "Oppenheimer" is a biographical drama centered on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the theoretical physicist who played a huge role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. The movie explores Oppenheimer's leadership of the Manhattan Project, which saw the creation and deployment of the first nuclear weapons.

It also focuses on his scientific achievements, ethical challenges, and the personal and political consequences of his work, especially the impact of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Director Christopher Nolan did an excellent job at incorporating complex themes into the movie such as the moral responsibilities of scientists and the impact of war.

“Oppenheimer” of course features an incredible cast, including Cillian Murphy, alongside other actors like Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock.

‘Oppenheimer’ is a story worth experiencing

“Oppenheimer” is definitely worth a watch, even if you aren’t into historical dramas. Yes, the movie is three hours long, but trust me when I say time flies by when you’re truly immersed in the narrative. Critics and audiences equally loved this movie, considering it has a high 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Sergio Burstein from Los Angeles Times said: “What Nolan has put before our eyes definitely deserves to be seen, as does Cillian Murphy's performance in the role of Oppenheimer and the irreconcilable but fantastic Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Lewis Strauss.” Meanwhile, Crooked Marquee’s Kimber Myers said: “This is a complex look at a complicated man, but Oppenheimer unequivocally establishes that this is a story worth telling -- and that Nolan was the perfect filmmaker to do it.”

Rex Reed from the Observer also summarized “Oppenheimer” perfectly: “This is a movie with intelligence, purpose and historic value.”

If the duration is putting you off, just know that every minute is worth it, and viewers don’t seem too bothered about it either. Audience reviews include comments like “well done for a three-hour movie” and “it moved along at a nice pace” proving the jumbo runtime was essential for telling the story properly.

Stream ‘Oppenheimer’ on Prime Video now

Watching “Oppenheimer” in the theater was an incredibly memorable experience, and it’s a movie that lingered in my thoughts for days afterward. The cinematography and sound design stood out to me, especially when tension begins to build and we see Oppenheimer battling with his moral compass. Therefore, I would recommend it to anyone, especially since it’s now streaming on Prime Video.

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch in the evening or at the weekend, then “Oppenheimer” would be my top choice. Otherwise, you can check out the top movies to stream on Prime Video or dive into “The Boys” season 4 .

“Oppenheimer” is now available on Prime Video .