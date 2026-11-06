Although his films have been highly acclaimed and nominated for multiple Oscars, I’ve always been slightly skeptical of the work of writer-director Martin McDonagh. He’s undeniably clever, but there’s a show-offy style to his cleverness that bothers me, especially when it’s in service of making self-important social commentary.

So I went into his new film “Wild Horse Nine” with relatively low expectations, just hoping for something less self-serious than “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and less smarmy than “Seven Psychopaths,” his two previous collaborations with star Sam Rockwell.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Wild Horse Nine' Rating: 3/5 Stars

Verdict: “Wild Horse Nine” is a slight but entertaining dark comedy from writer-director Martin McDonagh, with strong performances from John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell as a pair of CIA agents on leave from their South American assignment in 1973. Set on the lovely Easter Island, it works best as a buddy comedy, with less successful turns into sentiment and social commentary.

“Wild Horse Nine” is a slight but entertaining dark comedy from writer-director Martin McDonagh, with strong performances from John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell as a pair of CIA agents on leave from their South American assignment in 1973. Set on the lovely Easter Island, it works best as a buddy comedy, with less successful turns into sentiment and social commentary. Where to watch: Opens Nov. 6 in theaters

What I got is probably my favorite McDonagh movie to date, a dark buddy comedy that harkens back to his 2008 debut feature “In Bruges.” It’s still a bit enamored of its own cleverness at times, and never quite as emotionally affecting as it aims to be. But it’s an entertaining showcase for Rockwell and John Malkovich as a pair of dirtbag CIA agents in 1973, gearing up for the forthcoming military coup in Chile.

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McDonagh’s social commentary remains glib and not particularly insightful, but the period setting is really just window dressing for a story about a couple of unlikely friends taking stock of their lives.

‘Wild Horse Nine’ works best as a freewheeling comedy

The movie opens with real-life images of Chileans celebrating the victory of left-wing president Salvador Allende, establishing the historical context before shifting to similarly grainy film footage being shot by CIA agent Lee Chesterfield (Rockwell) on his new camera. He’s playfully interviewing his colleague Chris Carlisle (Malkovich), and McDonagh casually introduces the idea that Chris was involved in the 1963 assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, in an offhand reference that establishes the movie’s cynical sense of humor.

WILD HORSE NINE | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Lee and Chris have spent a year in Chile laying the groundwork for overthrowing Allende’s government, and they’ve been rewarded with a vacation: a week spent on Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, the Polynesian island off the coast of Chile famous for its ancient statues of large heads. Lee and Chris bicker and banter on their way to the island, in what at first seems like it’s just a work break.

Chris is remarkably reckless about revealing the truth of their mission in Chile to a pair of young female students at the airport, and once they arrive on Easter Island, it becomes clear that there’s a more serious element to the trip.

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Even after Chris reveals that he’s dying of cancer, “Wild Horse Nine” remains snappy and snarky, with some farcical phone calls between Lee and the pair’s CIA boss, MJ (Steve Buscemi), who’s concerned about Chris’ newfound tendency to share state secrets. Rockwell and Malkovich have excellent chemistry, like Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as the hitmen in “In Bruges,” and it’s amusing to hear them talk so flippantly about all the people they’ve killed and governments they’ve toppled.

‘Wild Horse Nine’ falters when it gets more serious

The coup in Chile has yet to happen by the time the movie ends, and aside from a few opening scenes and cutaways, the entire story takes place on Easter Island. So McDonagh’s examination of American imperialism is entirely theoretical, mostly limited to Chris’ warnings to the Chilean students, who wind up staying at the same hotel. It’s hard to take the political points seriously, since they’re tossed off in such a sarcastic way, but the overall portrayal of the CIA as backstabbing degenerates makes the message clear enough.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

“Wild Horse Nine” is not as absurd as another Malkovich-starring movie about CIA agents leaking vital information, the Coen brothers’ “Burn After Reading,” and it gets a bit lost in its increasingly urgent plot points about the JFK assassination conspiracy. It also gets a tad sentimental about the relationship between Lee and Chris as Chris faces the end of his life, and McDonagh’s writing remains too mannered to produce any genuine empathy. But the actors do their best to sell the connection between the characters, and there are some quiet, contemplative moments toward the end.

Those are nice enough, but “Wild Horse Nine” could have used more of the manic energy that Parker Posey brings to her two brief scenes as Lee’s philandering wife, calling him from the U.S. McDonagh is much better at crafting witty repartee between two reprehensible characters than he is at generating heartfelt honesty.

Verdict: ‘Wild Horse Nine’ is a modest success

It’s unlikely that “Wild Horse Nine” will generate the same awards attention given to McDonagh’s heavier films, but it’s a more pleasant viewing experience than a movie like “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Shot on location on Easter Island, it also functions as a gorgeous travelogue, with striking views of the iconic statuary. Malkovich, who’s been in far too many direct-to-video thrillers lately, gets a worthy showcase for his talents, and Rockwell generates laughs via his facial expressions alone.

I doubt I’ll ever become a McDonagh fan, but if he sticks with modest, entertaining movies like “Wild Horse Nine,” I’ll be more inclined to look forward to his next project.

“Wild Horse Nine” opens Nov. 6 in theaters

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