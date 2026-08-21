7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Aug. 21-23)

If you’re looking for an excuse to stay during the dog days of August, the streaming gods have delivered in the form of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Paramount+ and more of the best streaming services.

As Tom’s Guide’s streaming editor, I watch TV and movies for a living, which means I’ve already done the hard work of curating your weekend watchlist. "Toy Story 5" hits premium video-on-demand streaming, packing both a wallop of nostalgia and a breath of fresh air with a story focused on cowgirl Jessie.

On the TV side, the Pogues are back for one last run in "Outer Banks," the gang from "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is still somehow making terrible decisions after 21 years, and "Love Is Blind UK" is queueing up another batch of Brits for a romantic experiment. Whether you want comedic chaos, sun-drenched adventure or a little emotional damage, this week’s streaming lineup has you covered.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Kelly recently reviewed "Ted Lasso" season 4 and "Silo" season 3, and has recently enjoyed "Sterling Point" and "Furious."

1. ‘Toy Story 5’ (digital)

Toy Story 5 | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated comedy-drama movie

Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes

What it's about: Pixar’s greatest franchise is back, this time pitting toys vs. tech. Eight-year-old Bonnie gets a frog-shaped tablet named Lilypad, who quickly becomes her new favorite playmate. Jessie, still carrying the emotional baggage of being abandoned by Emily, leads Woody, Buzz and the gang in a mission to save playtime.

Why it's worth your time: Yes, “Toy Story 5” is an unnecessary sequel. And yet, it still hits you in the feels. Jessie gets the spotlight, giving the franchise a fresh emotional center, while the toys-vs.-tech premise takes some gentle swings at screen obsession without becoming “Old Man Yells at iPad.” It’s safe and sentimental, basically Pixar doing what Pixar does best.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with purchase)

2. ‘Outer Banks’ season 5 (Netflix)

Outer Banks: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Teen action-adventure series

Available now: 10 episodes (about 1 hour each)

What it's about: The Pogues are grieving JJ, and they're broke, homeless and fresh out of luck. Naturally, they embark on one last treasure hunt for the Blue Crown. John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope and Cleo plot revenge, while Rafe joins their increasingly questionable crusade.

Why it's worth your time: It’s "Outer Banks" going out the only way it knows how: bigger stunts, bigger feelings and badder decisions. The final season promises one last ridiculous ride and possibly a little supernatural weirdness, if that crown really can raise the dead.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 18 (FX and Hulu)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 18 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dark comedy series

Available now: Episodes 1-2 (about 22 minutes each)

What it’s about: The Gang is back to prove that getting older does not, in fact, mean getting wiser. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) tackle inheritances, workplace automation, conspiracy theories and the culture’s shifting relationship with booze.

Why it’s worth your time: "Sunny" is officially 21 years old, which means the show is finally old enough to drink — though its five deeply dysfunctional leads have been doing that for years. The Gang remains gloriously incapable of growing up, a real comedic blessing.

Where to watch: Hulu

4. ‘Mother Mary’ (HBO Max)

Mother Mary | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological drama

Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes

What it's about: Pop superstar Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) is preparing for a comeback after an onstage accident, but first she has to reckon with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel). Old wounds and some seriously strange vibes surface as the pair reunite to create Mary's ultimate comeback look.

Why it's worth your time: Hathaway and Coel are magnetic in David Lowery's dreamy, genre-bending drama, which treats pop stardom like a religious experience. It's part drama, thriller, romance and concert movie, with a dash of “The Exorcist” lurking around the edges.

Where to watch: HBO Max

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5. ‘Love Is Blind UK’ season 3 (Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality dating series

Available now: 8 episodes (about 1 hour each).

What it’s about: Thirty British singles enter the pods hoping to find a soulmate sight unseen. Those who make a connection can get engaged, meet face-to-face, move in together and discover whether their emotional bond is enough to say “I do.”

Why it’s worth your time: Even after many seasons across multiple international editions, the core premise still makes for an addictive watch. The U.K. version has featured some high-drama tea, and season 3 should serve up some more.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. ‘Passenger’ (Paramount+)

Passenger (2026) | Official Trailer | Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural horror movie

Runtime: 1 hour 34 minutes

What it's about: Van-life bliss turns into demonic hellscape when Tyler (Jacob Scipio) and Maddie (Lou Llobell) stop to help at a gruesome roadside accident and accidentally pick up an unwanted passenger. Now the young couple has a supernatural hitchhiker on their tail — and it won’t stop until they’re dead.

Why it's worth your time: “Passenger” doesn’t reinvent road trip horror, but it knows how to make a dark, deserted highway feel seriously sinister. Director André Øvredal brings some stylish genre chops to create a chilling tale that was overshadowed by the blockbuster horror hits “Obsession” and Backrooms.”

Where to stream: Paramount+

7. ‘Average Joe’ season 2 (Paramount+)

Average Joe | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action comedy series

Available now: Episodes 1-2 (about 1 hour each)

What it’s about: Joe Washington (Deon Cole) is trying to enjoy some peace and quiet when a threat tied to the Russian mob sends him, Leon (Malcolm Barrett), Cathy (Cynthia Kaye McWilliams), and Touch (Michael Trucco) from Pittsburgh to Cape Town. There, digging into Joe’s family history leads to dangerous enemies.

Why it’s worth your time: After a three-year hiatus, "Average Joe" returns with everything that makes it fun — ordinary-guy panic, criminal doings and Deon Cole’s deadpan charm — and sends it on an international field trip.

Where to watch: Paramount+

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