Quick! Fire TV Cube drops to lowest price in last chance Prime Day sale — and it makes watching Netflix, Prime Video and more way easier

One standout steal? The Fire TV Cube, now slashed from $139 down to just $89 on Amazon.

I’m a bit of a streaming fanatic, always chasing the smoothest, easiest way to binge my favorite shows without fumbling for the remote. The Fire TV Cube fits that bill perfectly. It’s fast, hands-free, and can control Netflix, Prime Video, and more with just your voice.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $89 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a powerful streaming media player that combines 4K Ultra HD streaming with hands-free Alexa voice control. It supports major apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus, letting you control your TV, soundbar, and smart home devices using just your voice for a smooth entertainment experience.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a smart home hub and voice assistant rolled into one small box. Unlike typical streaming sticks that require you to use a remote, the Cube listens to your voice commands hands-free. You can say things like “Alexa, play Squid Game on Netflix” or “pause the show” without reaching for the remote, which makes binge-watching much smoother.

It supports all the popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more, and streams in crisp 4K Ultra HD with HDR and Dolby Atmos sound for a solid audio-visual experience. The Cube’s processor is more powerful than most other Fire TV devices, so it handles navigation and app switching quickly and smoothly.

Beyond streaming, the Cube also acts as a universal remote control. It can communicate with your TV, soundbar, cable box, and even some smart home devices, letting you control your entire entertainment setup and smart lights with voice commands.

While it’s more expensive than basic streaming sticks, the Fire TV Cube’s combination of speed, hands-free Alexa, and smart home integration makes it one of the best streaming devices for anyone seeking an easy, voice-controlled entertainment experience.

With the current discount from $139 to $89, it’s a solid deal for anyone looking to upgrade their streaming setup.

