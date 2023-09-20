Amazon Fire TV Soundbar offers a cheap, easy solution for better audio

On stage at a private Amazon event held at the company's new headquarters, Vice President of Alexa & Fire TV Daniel Rausch introduced a new two-channel soundbar. Dubbed the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, it will offer simple pairing with Amazon Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks as well as Bluetooth audio.

Rausch didn't go deep into details on the soundbar but did give us its rough size (a mere 24 inches in length) and said that it was developed to work seamlessly with Amazon Fire TV devices.

In terms of price, the soundbar will be available for $119 and should be available to purchase starting on September 20 after the event.

Analysis: Big on value but low on specs?

We don't want to knock an audio product before we've had a chance to properly hear it in action, but Amazon seems to be targeting the budget end of the audio market with the new Fire TV Soundbar.

Unfortunately, the Fire TV Soundbar doesn't come with a separate subwoofer and, while it supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, there are no upfiring speakers for Dolby Atmos.

Again, this is just a $119 soundbar so it's unfair to demand that every spec is supported, but it's worth highlighting the factors that give it the reduced cost.

